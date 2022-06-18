‘Here we go again’: Flagstaff shelters take in fire-evacuated animals for second time in two months

Cat kennels were stacked three decks high, crowding the lobby of the Coconino Humane Association (CHA) shelter off of Butler Avenue on Tuesday. Off to the sides sat rat terrariums and guinea pigs in wire cages. The little breathing room left was filled with a smell made from the mixture of wood shavings, kitty litter and pet dander.

A cacophony of mewing, squeaking, combined with the muffled sounds of dog barks and bird calls from elsewhere in the building, made hearing difficult. In every sense, the place was packed to teeth, tails and gills.

When the Pipeline Fire forced the evacuation of more than 2,000 households, CHA took in the displaced animals from the emptied homes. Between the pets and small animals that came to the Butler location and the livestock sheltered at Fort Tuthill, the organization took in more than 550 evacuated animals. Less than two months ago, the CHA offered similar refugee for evacuees of the Tunnel Fire, but this time around, they took in at least double the amount of animals.

“This evacuation has now exceeded what we've done in the last 20 years,” said Michelle Ryan, executive director of the CHA.

In the crammed lobby of the Butler shelter, each kennel was draped with a towel or blanket.

“It doesn't look great, but it gives them a feeling of security to have an enclosed space,” Ryan said.

Even in such an extreme situation, the comfort of the animals was a top priority for the CHA staff.

“It's a scary feeling when you get uprooted from your home and have to go to a new place,” said Kathy Meeks, bleary-eyed as she demonstrated the calm, sweet tone she used to talk to the sheltered animals.

She had been up for hours taking in animal after animal “nonstop” as the fire forced evacuations through Monday night.

“I didn’t sleep at all last night,” Meeks said.

When asked how she kept up the strength to work through no sleep, she shrugged.

“You just do it,” she said.

In order to keep the evacuated animals calm at the Butler location, CHA also tried to keep “families” together. In some cases, that made for odd bedfellows, such as a kennel filled with three dachshunds and one pot-bellied pig cuddled on a bed, or a side room where the pigeons and doves of a bird rescue share the space with the six cats.

“These animals are all from one lady’s home,” Meeks said.

The lengths that CHA went to comfort the sheltered animals worked in varying degrees. Some animals were clearly unfazed — cats that lolled happily and pressed against their kennels for scratches from passerby — others were more frightened and hid wide-eyed in the corners of their cages.

“They’re like people,” Ryan said. “We all respond to stress in different ways. Some animals are much more resilient and some are less resilient.”

The story was the same for the livestock over at CHA’s Fort Tuthill location. Charlotte Peterson described how handlers strove to keep the stabled animals at peace through various means, even utilizing stress remedies like lavender-scented essential oils.

“For horses, lavender works really well,” Peterson said. “You can rub it on their mouth or nose and it just calms them down.”

She prefers oils and exercise to more intense animal stress treatments, such as medications that can be “dangerous” and difficult to dose in the proper amount in high-stress situations.

“You want to try to avoid those,” she said.

But much like the cats back at Butler, the horses at Fort Tuthill showed varying levels of stress resilience. Some seemed perfectly placid. Others, less so.

“See where the hole is?” Peterson asked as he pointed to a stable door that a stressed horse had been kicking relentlessly. “This is stress. This is major stress.”

Many of the animals at the Fort Tuthill location were “repeat customers” that had also been evacuated during the Tunnel Fire, but Peterson said that prior experience was not a determinant of how well animals adapted to the new environment.

Age makes a bigger difference.

“Baby animals take it much better,” Peterson said. “Because the world is new to them. Whereas the adult animals are like, ‘This is not OK.’ Their brains are developed, they've got their routine.”

Training also makes a difference, Peterson said.

“My neighbor's horse had never been evacuated before and they did well. But he works them all the time,” she said. “He gets them in and out of the trailer and he practices with them.”

As of Tuesday, some evacuation orders had been lifted and animal owners were already starting to take their animals home. But Peterson made it clear that the CHA shelters would remain open to evacuees as long as the Pipeline Fire remained active — in case conditions should change and new rounds of evacuations were issued.

At both Fort Tuthill and Butler, the representatives of CHA noted that the experience of going through the Tunnel and Pipeline fires in rapid succession has led to some refinement of their process.

Material needs are clear.

“Wheelbarrows and hoses,” Peterson said. “If someone wanted to donate those, that would be fantastic. We would keep them in the emergency trailer so that every time this happens, we would have them.”

Over at the Butler location, Meeks said the county donated tents so that they could expand their capacity into the outdoor space. But in evacuation situations, the thing she said they often need is “clay cat litter.”

“We change their litter boxes every day,” she said. “It adds up.”

At both locations, the CHA representatives noted that they received decent community support. Help was particularly appreciated at Butler, where memory of the Tunnel Fire helped them empty their shelter before they could accept the tidal wave of evacuees.

“When the Tunnel Fire hit, we didn't know how big that was going to be,” Meeks said. “So we put it out to all of our volunteers: ‘Come foster.’ We put all of our animals that were adoptable out in foster and emptied all the kennels so we could take in the fire animals. As soon as the [Pipeline Fire] hit and we got activated, people were here and fostering.”

To contact or donate to the Coconino Humane Association, visit https://www.coconinohumane.org/.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

