Here comes the bride? Not so fast during the pandemic in Flagstaff

Even more patient in waiting has been Sara Diaz and Miguel Longoria. They’ve been a couple for 10 years and had planned their April 25 wedding, with an expected 200 guests, since 2018. But when their venue provider called in March to say it had to close, but had a date open on Aug. 1, they reluctantly agreed. Now, Longoria says the couple might have to wait longer, until spring of 2021.

“It all has to do when things get back to normal,” Longoria said. “We were frustrated. We had our invitations sent. (Diaz) had her dress ready and bridesmaid dresses. All that stuff. It was going to be a big wedding, too.”

They considered eloping — but only briefly.

“We figured that we’ve waited so long, 10 years, let’s do this the right way,” Longoria said. “What’s another year?”

Cassandra and John Panza, however, could not wait. They saw their April 19 wedding date at the Groom Creek Schoolhouse in Prescott look more and more unlikely. Rather than cancel, though, the couple carried on. The guest list dwindled from 50 to nine (including bride and groom) and Cassandra's dad "walked her down the aisle" via Facebook Video.