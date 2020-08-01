Helping the Mars rover gets its bearings

“I don’t think anyone can make a better map than what we did. We spent two full years making sure this map was using the best methods we knew, combining all the tools into one processing pipeline -- which is harder than it sounds. This map has undergone rigorous evaluations by independent boards at NASA as well. Of course, space exploration is not easy; there's always uncertainty.”

The result of their work is a new system called Terrain Relative Navigation, which, as its name implies, uses onboard maps aligned and overlaid with real-time images taken on the descent to guide the rover away from hazards such as outcroppings and declivities. Once landed, TRN can also plot a safe route for Perseverance as it roams the landscape.

Before the new system's development, Fergason said, it would not have been feasible for a rover to land in such a potentially geologically fraught area as Jezero Crater.