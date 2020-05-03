Helping humans: Community members donate needed supplies to reservation

One woman cried when she was handed a flat of tomatoes.
Another laughed joyfully at the delivery of toilet paper, exclaiming that her husband’s socks would now be safe.
A member of a household of 12, spanning three generations, said, “We’ve been praying for food for a long time. We were hoping somebody would help us.”
Although such cries for help from remote parts of northern Arizona could have easily gone unnoticed during the COVID-19 pandemic, instead, they were heard loud and clear by a small group of people with a willingness to act. The trio, with the support of the wider community and a few close friends, has been bringing truckloads of food and supplies to help families in areas of the Navajo Nation between Flagstaff and Tuba City, including Gray Mountain, Cameron, The Gap and other remote communities along the way.
Eileen Taggart, local Flagstaff realtor and founder of the popular Flagstaff Buy, Barter, Sell and Services Facebook group, said the effort is completely grassroots, with donations being given person to person, not through any particular organization.
She first heard about the need through friends in Gray Mountain she met during a community initiative about two years ago to save starving horses in this area. About a week ago, he called Taggart to tell her the elders living on the mountain didn’t have anything. They were out of work and running out of supplies as COVID-19 needs redirected basic resources elsewhere.
Meanwhile, Teresa Schumann and Dusty Simper Brinkworth, leaders of the nonprofit rescue organization Northern Arizona Animal Search and Rescue, had heard of similar needs from their contacts living on the reservation, who had been awaiting a supply delivery that never arrived. The two teamed up with Taggart and created an online fundraising campaign for the effort, which Taggart shared with the Facebook group’s 66,000 members.
“You know us from the animal community, now it's time to help the humans,” the campaign description stated.
In just a week, fellow community members donated $6,400 plus numerous donations of food and supplies, to the effort. Stores such as Sam’s Club agreed to waive the one-per-customer limits on essential goods to allow the team to have enough supplies for all the families they had identified. Mayas Mercado in Prescott Valley similarly filled the group’s large produce order.
“It’s not just the animal people or the people people or the church or this or that,” Taggart said of those participating. “It was immediate and responsive and everybody is understanding that we’re working together. There is nothing about this that is you or me or us or them. Animals, people, native, white — doesn’t matter.”
The group has made two separate trips to communities along the route to Tuba City, including one this week, when they distributed face masks, produce, canned goods, flour, cooking oil, sugar, pasta, cleaning supplies, toilet paper, hygiene products, pet food and water.
Taggart estimated the group has likely served up to 50 families who had reached out for help themselves or been recommended by their neighbors, not including those in Tuba City, where the group dropped off donations for local law enforcement to distribute.
Schumann said though recipients were all very appreciative, the donations still seemed lacking.
“We’re glad we can do it, but seeing it hand-to-hand, it was very emotional. You just don’t know until you see it,” she said.
Such moments were abundant during this week’s trip, such as when a woman approached the group with her grandmother’s death certificate in hand — proof of a personal loss caused by COVID-19.
Brinkworth particularly recalled a Vietnam War veteran who initially refused the food donations, saying others would be in greater need of it. When the team saw two kittens running around and asked if they needed a home, he finally agreed to a trade: two bottles of hot sauce for a kitten. The felines were given to a local shelter when the group returned to Flagstaff later that afternoon.
“The neatest thing is going out there with humble intent. Sharing what we have is opening up communication between the people there and those of us here who live a totally different lifestyle but that are fighting the same enemy,” Brinkworth said of the pandemic. “We’re working at building a community inside of two communities that might just bring us all a little closer together.”
She said, in thanks, one family invited the group to return for dinner in August to celebrate their grape harvest.
“They’re willing to share that with us because we took the time and effort to share with them what others have shared with us,” Brinkworth said. “We’re making new lifelong friends with this.”
These new ties, though, made the homecoming this week difficult, as the deliverers were able to easily pick up pizza for dinner as well as hop in the shower and throw their clothes in the washing machine to prevent spread of the disease to their families.
“The difference was startling. We didn’t have any worries. We had done what good we had, we had seen the sadness and all of that and then we came back here where water was running and clean and we walked in our houses and turned the electricity on, sat down and had dinner with our families and didn’t have to worry about anything else,” Brinkworth said. “I stood in the shower and cried for the first time through all of this.”
Taggart was equally moved by the new connections between herself and the other leaders of the initiative, who might not normally have worked together in such a way.
“We are complete political opposites and our hearts are completely together,” Taggart said. “We can’t solve any of this, but we could, without even trying, without even thinking about it, leave all our differences behind and just go help. That is probably the best thing that could ever come out of it.”
She noted that the experience has also shown the best of social media, with so many different people selflessly contributing to help families in need.
The group hopes to be able to keep up these regular delivery runs, pending donations, especially now that they have connected with so many families.
“We’re going to continue on until they get some help and we know that they’re going to be okay,” Schumann said. “This could be a long-going operation but we’re going to do everything we can to help.”
For more information on this initiative, visit www.gofundme.com and search “Help Feed People in Tuba City & Gray Mountain.”
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.