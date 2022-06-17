‘Heightened flood risk’ and rain in the forecast following Pipeline Fire

Early analysis from the Coconino County Flood Control District suggests that the Pipeline Fire created a “high likelihood” for post-fire flood risk in neighborhoods under burned watersheds.

With rain in the forecast as early as today, residents are encouraged to take preparatory action, sign up for emergency notifications and “stay tuned” to local weather as northern Arizona appears to be entering an early monsoon season.

More clarity regarding the severity of flood risk is forthcoming as the county and its partners are waiting on data from Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) teams that will characterize how badly the Pipeline Fire torched affected watersheds.

The nearly 25,000-acre Pipeline Fire ignited Sunday and has burned through “all the areas previously burned by the 2010 Schultz Fire, as well as significant portions of the Government Tank and Schultz Creek watersheds,” Christopher Tressler, public works director for the Coconino County Flood Control District, said during a community meeting on Tuesday night.

In 2010, destructive and fatal flooding in the Timberline, Fernwood and Doney Park neighborhoods followed the Schultz Fire, and the watershed was still considered “compromised” before the Pipeline Fire re-burned the area. Pipeline also burned “upstream” of the Tunnel Fire, which claimed almost 30 homes in the Timberline neighborhood less than two months ago. Analysis of the Tunnel Fire suggests that it had not steeply increased flood risk in the area, but the Pipeline Fire “overshadows” that analysis, Tressler said.

“Flooding is a big concern,” he said. “Expect it anywhere beneath a burned a watershed.”

The watersheds compromised by the Pipeline Fire include the Siesta/Paintbrush, Government Tank, Lennox, Copeland, Campbell, Glodia, and Rope Arabian watersheds — “pretty much anything above the Timberline neighborhood from Sunset Crater almost to Silver Saddle,” Tressler said.

The Timberline, Fernwood, Wupatki Trails and Doney Park neighborhoods are expected to be affected.

The other major flood zone in Flagstaff — neighborhoods beneath the 2019 Museum Fire scar — has not been impacted by the Pipeline Fire.

“We don’t expect to see any decrease in flood risk there, that’s still a fire-compromised watershed,” Tressler said. “But we don’t expect any increased flood risk with this most recent fire.”

While some flood risk is expected in the areas mentioned above, “it is still too early to tell the extent of flood risk by area, and we are earnestly conducting this analysis,” said Coconino County representatives in a statement to the Arizona Daily Sun.

The primary holdup is the BAER analysis, which will map soil burn severity and other factors that are crucial to accurately assessing flood risk. BAER teams usually begin these analyses even before a fire is fully contained, and it’s expected that a full BAER report will be available next week.

But the rain may not wait that long. There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms over the weekend, said Brian Klimowski, meteorologist-in-charge at the National Weather Service outpost in Flagstaff.

“The greatest chance for thunderstorms will be on Saturday,” Klimowski said.

Rains aren’t expected to be “heavy,” Klimowski said, “but it’s always a risk when you’re dealing with thunderstorms.”

As of press time, the forecast predicted a 50% chance of precipitation Saturday.

The greater threat may be “additional lightning starts” of new wildfires, Klimowski said, if the weekend brings thunderstorms without widespread rainfall.

According to Klimowski, storms this weekend could be indicative of seasonal monsoons setting in earlier than expected. It could mean that northern Arizona will experience a “wetter than normal” extended monsoon season.

“The longer the season, the more chance for storms,” he said.

Still, full-strength monsoons could be a ways off.

“We don't see a strong monsoon circulation at this time,” Klimowski said. “But it is starting to take shape.”

In any case, between the unknown severity of the Pipeline Fire’s damage to watersheds and the unknown severity of coming rain events, Klimowksi said the best course is the cautious one.

“Know and have an action plan if the storms get fired up over the drainages that have been hit,” he said.

The county echoed those words of caution. While it's working to produce confirmed analyses that it can release to the public, the county is “mobilizing resources” to help prepare the affected neighborhoods for the possibility of flooding. Preparations include maintaining mitigation structures that were put in place following the Schultz flooding.

“It’s not realistic that we can stop flooding,” Tressler said. “But we’re going to use sandbags, concrete barriers, we’re going to work with the central tendency of the drainages to try and reduce the amount of sediment that might come down -- practices we’ve seen work.”

There are also numerous ways residents can step up to help prepare themselves and neighbors. Self-service sandbags are available at Coconino County Health and Human Services, located 2625 N. King St. The county encourages the public to visit coconino.az.gov and refer to their flood insurance and preparedness information that’s available. The county also encourage the public to sign up for emergency alerts at coconino.az.gov/2612/Emergency-Notification-System and remember to be in “Ready” status for potential emergencies.

Volunteers are also needed, Tressler said. The COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues and staffing vacancies have made it “a tough year on resources,” he added.

The county cooperates frequently with the United Way of Northern Arizona, and those interested in volunteering to help residents prepare are urged to sign up at nazunitedway.org/get-involved/.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.