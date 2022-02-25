Heidi Hansen named interim deputy city manager

On Thursday, Heidi Hansen, currently the City of Flagstaff Economic Vitality Director, was announced as Interim Deputy City Manager, according to a press release.

Hansen is temporarily filling the position vacated by Shane Dille, who accepted the position of Town Manager of Sahuarita, Ariz. in January of this year. Heidi, with the assistance of Trace Ward (the Convention and Visitors Bureau Director) will continue to also serve over the Economic Vitality Division during the interim assignment.

In the near future, the City will launch a nationwide competitive recruitment process to permanently fill the Deputy City Manager position.

City Manager Greg Clifton said, “Heidi has proven herself to be an innovative and effective leader and I am confident that she will continue to advance the City’s mission as Interim Deputy City Manager.”

Hansen has served the Flagstaff community for over 20 years, with current and previous positions including the City of Flagstaff Economic Vitality Director, the Director of the Flagstaff Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the Advertising Director for the Arizona Daily Sun.

For any related questions, please contact Brandi Suda, City of Flagstaff Interim Human Resources Director, at bsuda@flagstaffaz.gov.

