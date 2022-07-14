Heavy rains on Pipeline Fire burn scar cause flooding, brief closure of highway east of Flagstaff

Monsoon rains that fell on the Pipeline Fire burn scar resulted in downstream flooding and road closures east of Flagstaff on Thursday, and more rain and flash flood activity is expected before monsoon activity peters off through the weekend.

At around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, early monsoon activity caused the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue a flash flood advisory for portions of Coconino County, including the areas of Timberline, Pine Mountain Estates, Hutchinson Acres, Macann Estates, Government Tank Wash, Little Elden Springs Horse Camp, and Highway 89 between mile markers 423 and 427.

Doppler radar and rain gauges indicated that heavy rain was falling on the Pipeline Fire burn scar. Rainfall was especially concentrated on the Government Tank Watershed, which the county had previously identified as an area with high risk for post-fire flooding.

It’s estimated that by 10:45 a.m., three quarters of an inch of rain fell on the watershed in about 15 minutes.

By 11:30 a.m., NWS reported that 2 inches of rain had fallen over the burn scar. It issued flood advisories for areas in west Flagstaff, including Fort Valley and Bellemont, while flash flooding began beneath Government Tank. By noon, floodwaters up to 8 inches deep flowed over Highway 89 and had begun impacting houses in the Timberline, Swede Acres and North Fork road area.

Authorities closed Highway 89 north of Silver Saddle Road to protect travelers as mud and debris covered the highway. As traffic backed up, it was unclear how long the road would be closed.

“They’re telling us that it’s going to be until 4 p.m. before we can get home,” said Jennifer Brawley, a Timberline resident with a home on Campbell Avenue. “That’s three hours. I have five kids in the car, so we’re probably going to go to a friend’s house to wait it out.”

Within the Timberline neighborhood, Henry Drive resident Lani Leonard said she was surprised to see floodwaters flowing down Highway 89.

“When I heard the water, I thought that it should be coming from the mountain.” Leonard said. “It was coming down the highway.”

According to Leonard, most of the floodwaters in her area stayed within flood mitigation channels and could be seen flowing into a detention basin built by Coconino County following the 2010 Schultz Fire flooding.

“[Water] didn't come into the neighborhood at all,” Leonard said. “It went around it.”

Leonard also reported that county crews and officials from the sheriff’s office were “very quick” to respond to the area with closures and heavy machinery that began clearing debris from the roadways as soon as floodwaters had subsided.

“They were in almost instantaneously,” Leonard said. “I guess they were planning on it.”

Heavy machinery was also deployed to Government Tank Road and the areas near North Fork Road where floodwaters had covered the roadway with mud and debris. Provider Road was covered in a pool of standing water.

Farther north up Highway 89, residents of Wupatki Trails also battled floodwaters. Diana Sagney, who was retrieving sandbags at Silver Saddle Road, reported that Wupatki Trails homes were “underwater.” She said that the “pyramid barriers” in the area seemed to be mitigating some flooding and that residents were working together to protect each other’s homes.

“At the meeting they told us to get flood insurance but also to get our friends,” she said. “Get our neighbors and help each other out. That’s all we have to do. We just have to help each other.”

The same was true at Johnson Ranch Road, where resident Brandon Clark reported that neighbors were working together to defend against the floodwaters.

“We kind of saw it coming,” Clark said. “One of the neighbors came by and helped us to move some more sandbags in front of the garage. We just had good people around. The neighbor across the street got a dozer and helped dig out a neighbor over there, push some of the water and re-route the drainage away from his house. He did the same thing over here for me.”

Enough floodwater had subsided by 2 p.m. for authorities to reopen Highway 89. As traffic slowly but steadily made its way through, county crews and residents continued to clean up debris from the area.

Flash flood warnings for the area were lifted at 3:30 p.m.

Friday is expected to be another "very active day" of monsoons and potential flash flooding, said NWS meterologist Brian Klimowski. While higher winds can cause storms to concentrate on one side of the San Fransisco Peaks or another, light winds similar to Thursday’s are likely to produce "slow-moving storms.”

"When we have slow-moving storms, there's more opportunity for heavy rain to accumulate and cause the flash flooding," Klimowski explained. "The Peaks will be a source of initiation for thunderstorms."