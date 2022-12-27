Health Year in Review: FMC campus, COVID, abortion access raise concerns in Coconino County

After two years with one disease dominating health stories, 2022 saw a couple of new concerns enter Coconino County. While COVID was still a major focus -- especially at the start of the year -- mpox, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) also saw rises in cases, while a Supreme Court decision over the summer left locals concerned about abortion access and plans to move Flagstaff Medical Center moved forward.

Here are the top local health stories from 2022:

FMC campus

Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) continued making plans to move FMC to a new campus near Ft. Tuthill County Park. The move had first been announced in spring 2021, alongside plans for a larger health and wellness village.

In 2022, NAH worked on its plans, holding more public meetings and beginning to move through the city’s approval process. City council approved the first steps in the project — a set of minor regional plan amendments — Dec. 6, though several more things need to happen before work on either site can begin.

Residents of neighborhoods near both the current and planned sites and leaders of organizations across Flagstaff have attended meetings throughout the year to comment on the plans. Many expressed overall support for a new hospital as well as concerns about specific parts of these plans. Common concerns include traffic, noise and environmental impacts, the use of the current campus and access to the new campus.

The project will continue to be a focus next year, as a related development agreement, specific plan and zoning map amendments are expected to be brought to Flagstaff's council and planning and zoning commission in 2023.

Omicron

COVID continued to be a concern in Coconino County in 2022, with the year starting off with a record-breaking surge caused by the omicron variant.

The county saw its highest weekly case rate for the entire pandemic in the first week of the year, reporting 1,458 new cases the week ending Jan. 1. The previous record had been 1,284 cases the week of Jan. 9, 2021.

New bivalent boosters specifically designed to protect against omicron were made available in early September. These are additional doses administered two months after receiving the most recent COVID vaccine (booster or primary series).

So far, 56.1% of fully vaccinated individuals in Coconino County (57.6% of those eligible) have received at least one booster dose. Booster doses have continued to make up the majority of doses administered in the county each week for at least the past two months.

In December, cases have been lower overall, though the county continues to have a medium community level. Omicron continues to account for nearly all cases across Arizona.

According to the Dec. 16 data dashboard update, the county reported a total of 22,382 COVID cases, 794 hospitalizations and 78 deaths this year.

Mpox

Coconino County reported its first two cases of mpox in August. Then called monkeypox, the disease had been spreading across the U.S., with the Biden administration and World Health Organization both declaring public health emergencies.

The first Arizona case had been identified June 7 in Maricopa County.

Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) had begun outlining its response earlier in August after the declarations. In addition to describing symptoms and prevention methods, it began offering vaccines to high risk individuals, which later also expanded to include some healthcare workers. It also gave resources and guidance to healthcare providers, encouraging them to be on alert for symptoms.

Mpox symptoms are similar to the flu, though patients also often have a rash that looks like pimples or blisters and can appear across the body. In most cases, this resolves in two to four weeks.

The county added a few mpox cases to its total over the summer and fall, which has remained at seven since Oct. 24. This represents 1.2% of the 581 cases reported in Arizona as of Dec. 22, behind Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties.

Active early flu season

The flu season got off to an early start in Coconino County this year, with CCHHS reporting higher-than-average rates of influenza and RSV since the week of Nov. 5.

The season officially started on Oct. 2 and on Nov. 12, the county reported 164 cases, a nearly 1,000% increase from the five-season average for that point in the season. By the week of Nov. 26, it reported 254 new cases.

RSV totaled 42 and 112 cases, respectively for those weeks, both much higher than that disease's five-year average.

Healthcare providers across Arizona have been calling for increased public action to respond to this rise and the increased emergency wait times it is causing this holiday season. NAH joined ALHOA in one such call, while in Tuba City, TCRHCC opened a second clinic for urgent care appointments.

RSV and influenza case numbers in Coconino County have both been falling in recent weeks, though they remain higher than the five-season average. As of Dec. 16, CCHHS has identified 794 flu cases in the county so far, and 368 RSV cases.

The influenza total for the season so far is 966% higher than the average to this point.

Abortion laws, access shift

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June of this year, sparking several protests in Flagstaff and lessening the already-limited abortion options available in the city.

The decision was first in a leaked Supreme Court document in May and students at BASIS Flagstaff organized a protest, holding handmade signs in front of city hall to advocate for abortion rights. When the decision itself was announced June 24, almost 400 Flagstaff residents gathered in the same spot to protest that evening.

In addition to organizing more protests, the Flagstaff Abortion Alliance, which formed in response to the leaked decision, petitioned city council and the county board of supervisors to outline how it would handle enforcing the law. While council members expressed support for the petition, abortion enforcement has not yet been a topic of discussion at a meeting.

In the months since the decision, abortion rights have been in flux at the state level, with a Pima County judge ruling in September that Arizona could enforce an almost-complete ban on abortions from 1864. The Arizona court of appeals later issued a stay temporarily blocking that ban’s enforcement and, in October, the state attorney general agreed not to enforce it until at least 2023.

Abortion is currently legal in Arizona until 15 weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions to save a pregnant person’s life or prevent serious risk to their physical health. Arizonans under 18 need a legal guardian’s permission or a judicial bypass to get an abortion.

Flagstaff had had limited local abortion options, even before this year’s changes to Arizona law, and the changes made it temporarily impossible to get an abortion without traveling.

Since the agreement, Flagstaff's Planned Parenthood has resumed offering the abortion pill up to 10 weeks of pregnancy as well as referrals to other services.

NAH leadership changes

In August, NAH announced that Flo Spyrow would be stepping down, effective immediately, and then-chief operating officer Josh Tinkle would be taking on the role of president and CEO.

Spyrow, who had served in the role since 2018, has not spoken publicly since the announcement and the organization has not yet stated a reason for her departure. Tinkle continues to lead the organization as a nationwide search process is underway to find a permanent replacement.

Tinkle estimated in November that the search process would likely take between six and seven months.

Birth collective opens

After the Flagstaff Birth Center closed in September 2021, several of its providers and others in Flagstaff formed a new organization to provide pregnancy and early childhood healthcare to families in northern Arizona.

The Flagstaff Birth Collective officially began Dec. 1, 2021, moving into its building this year. While the collective doesn’t offer birth services, it offers a range of services that include gynecological care, toddler dance classes, acupuncture, pelvic floor physical therapy and more.

New oncology clinic

In July, Cancer Centers of NAH opened a new oncology clinic at FMC. It offers comprehensive cancer services for northern Arizona residents, all in one location.

The idea is to support patients through their treatment by responding to the physical, emotional and social needs that might arise in their care.

Among the cancer services available at the center are medical and radiation oncology and infusion. A number of specialists are also working there, in areas like radiology, pathology, social work, mastectomy fitting and genetic counseling.

Firefighter cancer research

The Arizona Board of Regents' round of regents grants for 2022 included a statewide partnership between Arizona’s public universities and firefighters.

Over the next three years, researchers will be studying ways to mitigate the increased risk of cancer and cardiovascular disease that comes with the job. In June, the International Agency for Research on Cancer classified firefighting as a group one carcinogen.

Firefighters have an increased risk of these and other health conditions due to PFAS exposure, chronic inflammation and oxidative stress, among others, that are often heightened in their work. The study funded by the $4 million grant will look at different intervention methods to see what might be the most effective way to reverse those changes to their biological (epigenetic) clocks.

NAU researchers study zoonotic diseases

Two Northern Arizona University researchers were awarded Scialog grants in January as part of an initiative to mitigate zoonotic, or animal-transmitted, diseases.

Each project in the cohort received $50,000 yearlong grants, and will be looking at their topic over the course of three years. At NAU, this involves bats, mosquitoes and genomic sequencing.

Both researchers will be testing species to see which viruses they may be carrying, which along with their rate of contact, gives insight into how likely a virus is to move to the human population.

Crystal Hepp is leading a project to better understand the risk of virus importation in Maricopa County, specifically looking at the aedes aegypti mosquito species. Jason Ladner’s project uses the PepSeq platform he has developed to see which viruses are present in bats and mosquitos, and how common they are.