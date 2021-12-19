Health Year in Review: COVID, Coconino County response continues to develop

This year’s health news was again dominated by COVID-19. The second year of pandemic brought new variants as well as new ways of fighting the virus, starting with restrictions and mitigation measures that have slowly shifted as vaccines became available to a wider range of the population.

Here are the top local health stories from 2021.

Vaccines

Vaccinations were a major determinant of the pandemic’s direction in 2021. The first doses arrived in Arizona on Dec. 14, 2020, and by one year later, 81,378 Coconino County residents had been fully vaccinated, 67.3% of those eligible.

As more residents became eligible to receive doses, Coconino County shifted from mitigation measures to vaccination as its primary method of responding to the pandemic. Now, the majority of hospitalized COVID patients are those who have not been fully vaccinated, with an Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) report finding that, in October, unvaccinated individuals were 3.9 times more likely to test positive for COVID and 15.2 times as likely to die of the disease than those who had been vaccinated.

Distribution

The very first vaccines were administered in Coconino County in the last days of 2020, with eligibility expanding to 1A groups at the start of the new year. First Pfizer, then Moderna, then a little later, the Johnson & Johnson vaccines were made available to county residents under emergency use authorization from the FDA. (Pfizer later received full approval and a new name -- Cormirnaty -- over the summer. The other two have submitted applications for full approval.)

Supply was limited at first -- capacity on Jan. 22 was listed at 789 per day across Coconino County and 414 in Flagstaff -- so eligibility came in phases based on age, occupation and other high-risk groups before gradually expanding to include more and more of the population. On March 19, all residents ages 18 and older were able to sign up for their first doses.

The initial goal was to vaccinate 120,000 residents, about 84% of the county’s population. The Fort Tuthill testing site switched to administering vaccines and spots filled up quickly; it closed May 18 as the county’s vaccine strategy shifted to smaller pop-up clinics. Vaccination efforts are still ongoing.

Coconino County shifts COVID-19 focus to vaccinations Beginning Saturday, Coconino County’s COVID-19 testing operations at Fort Tuthill will be re…

State site comes to NAU

A state vaccination site opened April 19 at Northern Arizona University's Fieldhouse, representing the first steady supply of the Pfizer vaccine in Coconino County. At that point, vaccinations opened to residents 16 and older.

The Fieldhouse site was part of a state government expansion of vaccine distribution away from the Phoenix metro area. At the time, 42% of county residents had received at least one dose and supply was beginning to overtake demand for the first time. In its opening week, the site offered 1,000 doses a day, later expanding to more than 4,000 a day.

The site closed June 26, though the Fieldhouse still offers testing and vaccines.

Incentives

For a brief period early in the summer, incentives seemed to be the way to encourage vaccinations among county residents.

The county organized the Be A Big Shot campaign over the summer. A handful of local businesses offered discounts or free items to people showing proof of vaccination. Businesses such as Mother Road and FlagTag offered perks to vaccinated patrons.

NAU also announced a vaccine incentive program in the lead-up to the start of the fall semester, called Jacks are Vaxxed. Students who uploaded their vaccination cards to the Campus Health Services portal would be entered into a drawing to win prizes ranging from a Snowbowl season pass to Apple watches, and housing and dining scholarships.

Mandates

Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) was the first major employer to mandate vaccinations among its employees. The healthcare provider announced in mid-September that it would require its employees to submit proof of vaccination by the end of the year. At the time, around 80% of NAH employees were either vaccinated or intended to receive the vaccine.

The Arizona Board of Regents announced a vaccine mandate for employees at Arizona public universities Oct. 14. NAU employees, including student workers were required to upload documentation by Dec. 8.

Both NAU and NAH cited national guidance as reason for creating of their vaccine mandates and offered exemptions for medical or religious reasons. The Safer Federal Workforce Taskforce, created by President Joe Biden, required vaccinations for federal employees by Nov. 22.

Northern Arizona Healthcare gives more details on employee vaccine requirement Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) announced on Sept. 13 that it will require all employees t…

Eligibility expands

The latter part of the year saw vaccines approved for even more people. Boosters had been anticipated since the start of COVID vaccines becoming available, as had eligibility for younger people.

Child doses

Vaccine approval for those under 18 came in stages, with kids 12 and older receiving approval to receive a full series of the Pfizer vaccine May 13. In November, the age threshold came down once more, with a smaller dose of the Pfizer adult vaccine being approved for children ages 5 to 11.

This added about 12,000 new residents to the number eligible for vaccination. A new vaccine location was opened at the Flagstaff Mall and shortly after shifted to administering only child doses due to high demand.

Coconino County Health and Human Services continues child vaccination efforts COVID-19 vaccine guidance has changed several times in the past few months, with adult boost…

An extra dose

Boosters had been a possibility from the early days of the vaccine, and studies showing waning efficacy (though still high for all three vaccines) led to their approval throughout the fall. Boosters are a third dose of a vaccine meant to provide additional protection as immunity wanes over time.

Individuals with certain health conditions first became eligible for booster shots over the summer. Pfizer boosters were approved for additional groups on Sept. 25 and the week before Thanksgiving, everyone 18 and older became eligible, regardless of which vaccine they’d received initially. Eligibility continues to expand: as of Dec. 9, 16- and 17-year-olds can receive a booster dose.

They are now recommended six months after the initial series or two months after the J&J dose. Vaccination rates in Coconino County rose in November and December, according to ADHS data. By Nov. 19, 12,600 people in the county had already received a booster due to their previous eligibility.

COVID vaccines still effective, boosters encouraged for high-risk populations Pfizer received CDC approval last week to administer booster doses of its COVID-19 vaccine t…

COVID

Of course, there was more happening with COVID in Coconino County than just vaccines. According to its Dec. 17 dashboard report, the county had reported a total of 26,202 cases and 380 deaths (with an additional five probable deaths) since the start of the pandemic. A total of 1,823 residents had been hospitalized with COVID-19 since March of 2020.

Variants cause rise in cases

After the summer began with two months of lower case rates, metrics began to rise again at the beginning of July. This was mostly attributed to the newly identified, more easily spread delta variant, which in the following months came to account for nearly all sequenced genomes in both the state and county.

Delta first appeared in Arizona in May, growing from 43% of sequenced variants in the state in June to 89% in July to 99% in September (TGen’s Arizona COVID Sequencing Dashboard was also new this year). It has remained around that level since. This trend was similar in Coconino County, with delta first appearing in June and accounting for over 95% of sequenced variants since August.

Case rates have remained high through December, though delta is no longer the variant everyone’s talking about. First discovered in South Africa Thanksgiving weekend, omicron is looking like a possible future for the virus.

The first case in Arizona of omicron was reported in Yavapai County Dec. 8 and 15 had been sequenced in the state as of Dec. 17 (0.78% of the month's total cases). Coconino County's first confirmed case of the variant was found in a Flagstaff resident Dec. 16 and Coconino Country Health and Human Services Director Kim Musselman said she expected to find more in the coming weeks.

COVID-19 variants increase in Coconino County According to Coconino County’s July 16 dashboard data report, 452 cases out of the 1,298 seq…

Masks, schools and mitigation measures

When vaccines first began to be distributed across the country, masks began to be a less common part of daily life for vaccinated people. In July, the CDC amended its guidance, recommending masks for everyone once again in areas with substantial or high transmission levels.

Coconino County fell into this category, prompting schools, businesses and individuals to rethink their approach to mask-wearing. The City of Flagstaff was one of the first to bring back its mask requirement in its facilities, announcing the change July 30.

Flagstaff Unified School District's school board decided to require masks on its campuses the night before school started, prompting a number of other K-12 schools in the city to pass similar guidance. At the time, a law had been passed in the state budget, saying that mask or vaccine requirements would not be allowed in Arizona schools after Sept. 29.

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge found the law invalid in late September and, because the county still had a high transmission rate, Flagstaff K-12 schools extended their mandates. Community members have attended school board meetings to protest mandates through December.

COVID cases increase in county as CDC updates guidance The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released new guidance Tuesday, making changes to their…

New CCHHS director

In addition to all the COVID changes, 2021 had a couple of nonrelated health developments.

Kim Musselman was named the director of Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) in February, having served in the interim role since June 2020. She had lived in Flagstaff for 32 years at the time and had worked for the county for over 28. She continues to lead CCHHS, guiding the county’s response to the pandemic and other health initiatives.

Kim Musselman named Coconino County Health and Human Services Director Coconino County has named Kim Musselman as Director of Coconino County Health and Human Serv…

New FMC campus

NAH announced in the spring that it had plans to move the Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC) to a new 190-acre campus off Beulah Boulevard by Fort Tuthill County Park. The center is northern Arizona’s only Level I trauma center.

Zoning applications for the $750 million project were first submitted April 30 and NAH hosted a series of community outreach sessions over the summer. The plan is to have the new FMC be the center of a health and wellness village that will be constructed in parts.

A large part of the reason for the move is to expand the hospital’s capacity, which is not possible through renovating the current site. In October, NAH said the plan was to break ground in Sept. 2022, with the ambulatory care center completed in 2024 and the hospital in 2026.

Northern Arizona Healthcare submits plans to move hospital near Fort Tuthill Northern Arizona’s only Level 1 trauma center is looking to relocate from its position on Fl…

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.