Health officials recommend Memorial Day precautions

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Coconino County Health and Human Services recommends taking extra precautions when participating in activities for memorial Memorial Day, which will be observed on Monday, May 25.

“Over the Memorial Day weekend, it is likely that friends and family will be gathering,” Marie Peoples, the COVID-19 Incident Commander for Coconino County, said in a press release. “While enjoying friends and family, we encourage people to continue to follow guidance and precautions to help to slow and stop the spread of COVID-19.”

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, avoid close contact with others and avoid large groups, cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others, wash your hands frequently, cover coughs and sneezes, clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, practice physical distancing while at social events and skip celebratory events if sick over the holiday.

To avoid the risk of food poisoning, guidelines should be followed while preparing holiday foods and barbecuing. Perishable foods should be refrigerated within two hours of purchase. If the temperature outside is 90°F or higher, food should be chilled within 1 hour. When grilling or out on a picnic, keep uncooked foods in a cooler. To avoid cross contamination, keep meats separate from other perishables. Cook foods to safe temperatures: steaks at 145 degrees, ground meet at 160 degrees and poultry at 165 degrees. Wash hands frequently or use hand sanitizer.