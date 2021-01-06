Health metrics not favoring reopening as FUSD third quarter begins

Flagstaff Unified School District students returned to virtual classes Monday as new Governing Board members, who will make the final decision on when schools can eventually reopen in person, took the oath of office.

The board voted in November to continue remote learning through the second quarter, which ended Tuesday, and again discuss the status of its reopening plans at its next meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

According to the latest health data, though, reopening soon seems unlikely.

For several weeks, Coconino County Health and Human Services has advised all school districts throughout the county to use virtual classes because of substantial transmission of COVID-19 in their geographic areas. On Tuesday, CCHHS reported a total 11,606 COVID-19 cases and 209 deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. Testing positivity is at 13% and case incidence is at 7,880 per 100,000.

In CCHHS’ latest schools report, for the week ending Dec. 26, FUSD had a case incidence of 421.8 cases per 100,000 people and a testing positivity of 11.6%. The district has seen a decrease in case numbers in its area since Dec. 5, but not enough to meet its thresholds for reopening, which are more stringent than the state guidelines used by Coconino County.