Health Insurance Marketplace opens Feb. 15; North Country counselors available

The Health Insurance Marketplace, at healthcare.gov, will open for a Special Enrollment Period Feb. 15-May 15 for individuals seeking health insurance.

North Country Healthcare has application counselors at all of their locations to assist individuals and families enroll in affordable coverage. Those interested in requesting a free enrollment appointment should visit https://bit.ly/nchcgetcovered. Appointments are available both in person and over the phone, as well as in English and Spanish.

In January, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced it would reopen the federal marketplace in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The economic crisis caused by the pandemic has caused many to lose their employer health insurance. The Health Insurance Marketplace offers tax credits to reduce significantly the monthly cost of insurance for most who apply.

Those who apply for coverage on healthcare.gov will also be screened for affordable and no-cost state coverage such as AHCCCS (Arizona’s Medicaid program) and KidsCare (Arizona’s Children’s Health Insurance Program). Enrollment for those two programs is open all year.

When applying for coverage at North Country Healthcare, individuals can also apply for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps, as well as for cash assistance (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF). Application counselors can also help determine what other North Country Healthcare programs someone may also be eligible for. Those interested in applying can contact the North Country Healthcare location nearest them and ask for a Family Health Advocate.

