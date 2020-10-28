Health Insurance Marketplace enrollment begins Nov. 1

Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace, the federal service at www.healthcare.gov that helps people enroll in health insurance, begins Nov. 1 and ends Dec. 15 for plans that begin Jan. 1, 2021.

Though Americans are no longer penalized for not having health coverage, Marketplace remains open and offers tax credits to reduce the monthly cost of insurance for most applicants.

Those who apply for through the Marketplace will also be screened for affordable and no-cost state coverage such as AHCCCS (Arizona’s Medicaid program) and KidsCare (Arizona’s Children’s Health Insurance Program). Enrollment for those two programs is open year-round.

Ambetter, from Arizona Complete Health, will be available for the first time in Coconino County in 2021 and can be selected through the Marketplace. In a news release, Arizona Complete Health noted that Ambetter is an affordable alternative to COBRA for individuals who have lost their jobs during the pandemic.

North Country HealthCare has certified application counselors to help with enrollment or renewal of health insurance coverage for 2021, as well as AHCCCS, KidsCare and SNAP (formerly known as Food Stamps) applications. Enrollment appointments are free and available in-person or over the phone and in both English and Spanish. To schedule your free enrollment appointment, visit northcountryhealthcare.org.

