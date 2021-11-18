Health First Foundation recognizes northern Arizona nonprofits at community health awards

The Health First Foundation - Northern Arizona hosted a celebration for its first community health awards Thursday afternoon. Eight nonprofit organizations across the area were recognized for their contributions to local health in 2021.

The eight organizations recognized in the ceremony Thursday were recipients of 2021 funding through a northern Arizona community health grant cycle. Health First invested around $900,000 into the cycle, narrowing a pool of organizations from 60 to 30 to the final eight.

Health First Foundation President and CEO Sandra Kowalski presented at the event.

“We know that when people are healthy, they can learn, grow and achieve. They can contribute to their families, to their communities and to greater society,” she said. “Healthy people help make vibrant communities. That is what we are working towards.”

Two Flagstaff programs, run by Northern Arizona University and Flagstaff Shelter Services, were award recipients in Coconino County this year.

This is the second year Health First has funded Flagstaff Shelter Services’ Housing as Healthcare program.

Kowalski described the project as a “collaborative, innovative program that connects two critical needs in housing and health.”

The Housing as Healthcare program, which started in 2019, is in partnership with North Country Healthcare, Southwest Behavioral Health Services and the Flagstaff Guidance Center. It has documented “improved health and mental well-being in 60 percent of the people it served,” Kowalski said.

“Not having affordable safe housing is actually really dangerous for a person’s health,” she said. “...Putting behavioral health and housing on the same level enables these interdisciplinary teams to address...in a meaningful way, each one of their clients.”

NAU was recognized for its Healthcare Theater program, which is in its second and final year of development. It is an academic program created through a partnership between the university’s colleges of Health and Human Services and Arts and Letters.

The program is an extension of Health First’s earlier work with the university, providing computerized mannequins to help students learn how to work with patients.

Kowalski said the new project resulted from a question she asked NAU’s team a few years ago, about how to help their nursing students recognize signs of a mental health crisis.

Theater students at NAU are taught out to act out various mental health scenarios as “standardized patients” to provide healthcare students experience in identifying and treating behavioral health issues.

“It’s a wonderful way to teach new skills to students in the nursing program, but also to teach new skills and subtly teach students… in the theater department about some of the sensitivities around stigma and mental health challenges,” Kowalski said.

A few recipients of Health First’s 15 scholarships in 2021 were also acknowledged at the event.

Shannon Kincade, an NAU graduate student studying psychology, Allison Kavanaugh, a paramedic and nurse returning to school to become a family nurse practitioner, and one other psychology student were in attendance Thursday.

The foundation created these scholarships to help address healthcare shortages in the region.

“Many of our northern Arizona communities are designated health professional shortage areas,” Health First's grants specialist Megan Roach said. “...There’s just not enough of them to serve our residents.”

Other organizations recognized at the event were Arizona’s Children Organization, Creek Valley Health Clinic of Colorado City and Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council from Mohave County. Manzanita Outreach and Steps to Recovery are both located in Cottonwood and Polara Health is also in Yavapai County.

These organizations are addressing local health issues through a variety of programs, including distributing healthy food to kids and providing healthcare services to underserved communities.

“These organizations are nonprofits of which to be proud,” Kowalski said. “...We’ve been out to visit all of them at the sites of their projects and it’s just really something interesting.”

