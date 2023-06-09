Health First Foundation has opened scholarship applications this summer for northern Arizona students pursuing a health degree.

Scholarships are available for both undergraduate and graduate students in health degree programs including nursing, clinical, non-clinical, integrative, or behavioral and mental health fields. Health First also offers a scholarship specifically for U.S. military veterans pursuing a career in health.

Past recipients include a licensed nurse earning her bachelor's in nursing from Northern Arizona University, a Ph.D. candidate in Combined Counseling and School Psychology and an emergency department nurse mentoring others through the American Indian Program at NAU's school of nursing.

“The healthcare field, especially nursing, is a unique way to mend the community,” said Isis Meyjes, who received Health First's Lamm Clinical Scholarship in 2022. “I want to see people helping people regardless of their differences, working together for better overall outcomes universally.”

Scholarship awards are up to $5,000. Applications will be open between June 1 and July 28, with recipients receiving notification in August.

More information, including ways to apply, can be found at healthfirstforall.org/scholarships.