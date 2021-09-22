Health First Foundation awards grants to improve health in Northern Arizona

The Health First Foundation of Northern Arizona recently awarded $900,000 in grants and scholarships to several regional nonprofits and students. These are meant “to advance community health and well-being” across five counties in Northern Arizona, according to a press release.

“These annual awards move the foundation closer to achieving its vision of optimal health and well-being for all and the promotion of vibrant communities,” said Sandra Kowalski, president and CEO of Health First Foundation.

Nine nonprofits across northern Arizona received grants ranging from $20,000 to $200,000, including two Flagstaff organizations. 15 Northern Arizona college students studying to become health professionals also received scholarships.

Flagstaff Shelter Services received funds for its Housing as Healthcare program, which the release listed as linking “two critical needs for those experiencing homelessness.” Northern Arizona University (NAU) also received a grant to establish a patient-actor program meant to assist in teaching patient evaluation and care.

Other organizations receiving the award include North Country Healthcare’s Northern Arizona Care and Services After Assault (NACASA) program, the Creek Valley Health Clinic in Colorado City and Steps to Recovery Homes near Cottonwood.