Health First awards community health grants

Chef Lisa Dahl demonstrates healthy cooking to extended day students

Chef and restauranteur Lisa Dahl demonstrates how to make a healthy gazpacho to students in the Wildcat Extended Day Program at West Sedona Elementary School in Sedona, Arizona, May 12, 2022. Health First Foundation hosted the gathering to shed light on the benefits of the before- and after-school program. (Photo courtesy of Health First Foundation)

 Nancy Wiechec, Courtesy

Health First Foundation has awarded over $400,000 in grants and scholarships meant to improve health and well-being in Northern Arizona.

Four nonprofits were awarded community health grants of up to $100,000 “for initiatives demonstrating a positive and sustainable impact on community health in the region.”

“Our 2022 grant awards emphasize innovation, health promotion and the social determinants that affect health and well being,” said Health First Foundation president and CEO, Sandra Kowalski. “WE are excited to see the positive and life-saving outcomes these programs will have in our northern Arizona communities.”

Red Feather Development Group’s project focuses on water access and hygiene solutions in Hopi and Navajo homes without running water.

The Creek Valley Health Clinic in Colorado City was awarded again this year. This grant will help implement Food Rx program that increases access to nutrition education and healthy foods for people at risk of developing chronic conditions.

People are also reading…

North Country Healthcare’s grant is “for team-based care in a family medicine residency clinic that emphasizes wellness, preventative care and better care coordination for high-need patients,” according to a press release.

Griffith Blue Heart’s grant will go towards “training and equipping” the Flagstaff Police Department to provide care in cardiac emergencies.

A total of $23,000 in scholarships were given to 11 northern Arizona college students studying to become health professionals, including a military veteran and integrative health student.

Tuba City Regional Healthcare and Havasupai tribe were awarded pandemic mitigation funding and support from Health First.

The foundation is currently holding a matching gift challenge to benefit West Sedona Elementary School’s Wildcat Extended Day. The campaign’s goal is to raise $100,000 for the elementary’s free before- and after- school program, which supports children’s health and well-being.

Health First will match donor gifts through the end of June, for up to $50,000. Donations can be made at give.healthfirstforall.org/sedonawildcat.

