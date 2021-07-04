Healing from trauma, now helping others: Flagstaff's Brittany Trznadel wins national Soroptimist award

Tattooed on the inside of Brittany Trznadel’s right wrist is this inscription, blue and in cursive: “Strength & Dignity.”
Don’t let her quiet and unassuming manner fool you. Here is a woman of great strength, almost unimaginable strength, given the egregious circumstances life has dealt her.
And, as for dignity, spend only a few minutes with her, listen to her tell her harrowing story of abuse and loss with controlled candor, and her grace is evident.
It wasn’t always so, however. Trznadel, a Flagstaff native, has had to overcome much in her 31 years. She was sexually abused from age 4 to 13, bounced from a series of abusive and unhealthy relationships as an adult, was physically and verbally abused by her ex-husband and, most shocking, watched as her 11-week-old daughter fought for her life for weeks as a result of her ex’s violent acts.
And yet, Trznadel’s life today is on an upward trajectory, so much so that she recently was one of three national winners of the Soroptimist International’s “Live Your Dream” award, a cash stipend given to women who are primary financial support for their families to pursue educational or career goals.
The single mother of four, showing a strength and dignity she never thought she possessed, set her mind toward a goal and never looked away. While supporting her children — including Emmalynn, 6, the infant who nearly died from myriad effects of shaken-baby syndrome — by working full time as a police dispatcher and now as a patient care tech at Flagstaff Medical Center, Trznadel embarked on a nursing degree from Coconino Community College and Grand Canyon University.
Juggling motherhood, work and study is difficult enough, but Trznadel has the additional challenge of taking care of Emmalynn, who, despite the amazing recovery from a litany of conditions caused by the violence inflicted upon her, still needs considerable therapy for her disabilities.
Through it all, Trznadel has somehow managed to be on pace to graduate with a nursing degree in 2022. She’s done it by scrimping and saving, working long hours and studying late at night. She’s also done it while undergoing therapy herself to deal with a childhood of abuse and an abusive marriage. (Her ex-husband is currently serving a 13-year prison sentence.)
The Soroptimist award, she said, helps ease the financial burden. But it also may serve as a needed boost to Trznadel’s self-esteem, outside confirmation that she has value and the path she has chosen for herself will lead to success.
For so long, it seemed, she was living with unresolved trauma stemming from being sexually molested, first from a cousin and then her step-father. Then came the trauma of an abusive marriage, during which her third child was nearly killed by her spouse. Then came the traumatic aftermath, in which she had to deal with the news that her infant, in a coma, might be blind and severely cognitively damaged after conditions ranging from brain injury to seizures to retinal hemorrhaging.
She could have succumbed; it would’ve been the easy thing to do. That she chose to deal with her past and present conditions through therapy and faith made all the difference, she said.
“I just had trauma after trauma after trauma, and I hadn’t dealt with that before,” she said about her tumultuous marriage. “I was depressed and anxious all the time. I focused on just making it through each day. I didn’t have dreams for myself.”
Sharing to help others
Painful as the memories remain, Trznadel has chosen to share them as something of a cautionary tale.
“I want to encourage moms,” she said. “I know there are people stuck in domestic violence relationships who feel like they can’t get out. I wish I had known I am worth having things, that I deserve to be happy and am worth being loved properly.
“I want to tell other moms thinking about leaving that you can do amazing things. I am forever going to live with the consequences of choosing the wrong person. My children will, too. But I had two choices when I was at rock bottom: I could’ve just lay there and give up or choose to make something amazing for my children.”
Trznadel said that at age 8 she told her mother about her cousin’s molestation. She said her mother did nothing. She said her step-father sexually molested her starting at age 12 — “and his friend’s did, too.” None of these criminal acts were reported, she said, her family choosing to ignore the abuse.
“That kind of taught me that I didn’t really matter,” she said. “That’s how I felt back then.”
The buried trauma manifested itself in her adult relationships.
“When you’re a victim of sexual abuse, you want someone to love you so badly,” she said. “During high school, I jumped from abusive relationship to abusive relationship. I met my ex-husband when I was 17. The abuse started out early. I was pregnant at 18. I thought I had to marry him because we were going to have a baby. I didn’t have my dad in my life, and I wanted my children to have their dad. As long as he wasn’t hurting my kids, I didn’t think it mattered that he was hurting me.”
Trznadel supported the growing family — a daughter and son and then baby Emmalynn — by working as a dispatcher first for the Arizona Department of Public Safety and then Flagstaff Police Department. She was back to work two months after Emmalynn’s birth; her husband had lost his job. One night, after her shift, she returned home and found Emmalynn shaking and having trouble breathing. Despite her husband’s objections, she insisted they take Emmalynn to the hospital.
“They were doing tests (an MRI), and I remember the tech saying, ‘Oh, crap,’ and I knew something was wrong,” she recalled. “They rushed her to the trauma area, put her in a coma. They called the police and they came to interview us, and that’s when I knew someone had hurt her. She had sustained brain bleeding, hypoxia, seizures, retinal hemorrhaging, a broken ankle, a spinal hematoma. They flew her to Phoenix Children’s Hospital by helicopter.”
What followed was weeks of waiting and worrying, of a constant vigil by Emmalynn’s bedside. Meanwhile, police eventually charged her husband. Though reeling from her spouse’s betrayal, she said she was more overwrought by her daughter’s condition.
Emmalynn was in a coma for nine days, during which she had a series of prolonged seizures. Trznadel said doctors were not hopeful that Emmalynn would live and, if she did, whether she would have any semblance of a normal life.
“They said if a seizure lasts more than three minutes, the possibility of brain damage is high and her seizures were lasting a lot longer than that and they were continuous,” Trznadel said. “(Doctors) had palliative care come in and tell me I needed to put her in a home (once she awoke from the coma) and I said, ‘No, she’s my daughter. I will take her home and do whatever I need to take care of her.’”
Doctors told her that Emmalynn almost would assuredly be blind and might not even be able to feed herself, once out of the coma. Trznadel bristled at the negativity, but said she found solace and hope from two nurses in pediatric intensive care.
Finding hope from caring nurses
“The nurses said just wait until she wakes up,” Trznadel said. “They cried with me and talked me through everything. (Doctors) told me she was blind and I said, ‘You mean she could be blind?’ No, they said she was blind. The damage was such that they didn’t think she’d be able to process her vision. She looked at me. I’m thinking, there’s no way. She’s looking right at me.
“I turned to a nurse and said to her, ‘When we get through this, I’m going to go back to school and help someone the way they helped me.’”
It has been a long road, both for Trznadel and Emmalynn. Both have made incredible strides. Emmalynn attended kindergarten at Cromer Elementary and, while she needs an aide to help with various physical challenges, including impaired vision, she has, in Brittany’s word, “exceeded all expectations.”
So, too, has Brittany -- exceeded her own expectations, that is. She paid for her nursing program herself before getting the generous Soroptimist scholarship, and now is able to work less and study more. Once she gets her degree, she wants to work either in pediatric intensive care or as a forensic nurse dealing with sexual assault victims.
It’s all about giving back, she said. And it’s all about strength and dignity.