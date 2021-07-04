Healing from trauma, now helping others: Flagstaff's Brittany Trznadel wins national Soroptimist award

What followed was weeks of waiting and worrying, of a constant vigil by Emmalynn’s bedside. Meanwhile, police eventually charged her husband. Though reeling from her spouse’s betrayal, she said she was more overwrought by her daughter’s condition.

Emmalynn was in a coma for nine days, during which she had a series of prolonged seizures. Trznadel said doctors were not hopeful that Emmalynn would live and, if she did, whether she would have any semblance of a normal life.

“They said if a seizure lasts more than three minutes, the possibility of brain damage is high and her seizures were lasting a lot longer than that and they were continuous,” Trznadel said. “(Doctors) had palliative care come in and tell me I needed to put her in a home (once she awoke from the coma) and I said, ‘No, she’s my daughter. I will take her home and do whatever I need to take care of her.’”

Doctors told her that Emmalynn almost would assuredly be blind and might not even be able to feed herself, once out of the coma. Trznadel bristled at the negativity, but said she found solace and hope from two nurses in pediatric intensive care.

Finding hope from caring nurses