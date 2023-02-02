Record snowfall has turned to clear blue days, and that means it’s advised that people in Flagstaff keep an eye turned toward the skies.

Rooftops stocked with snow have quickly becomes sledding slopes for floes of falling ice — and it’s best not to get too comfortable.

That’s what happened to Kathy Weinzinger, a Flagstaff resident who recently got smacked with a $4,500 bill after a sledge of ice and snow fell on her car.

While recently parked at Northern Arizona University, Weinzinger had a “moment of bad decision making” and decided to disregard signs that warned of ice falling from a nearby two-story rooftop.

“I had to get upstairs for a meeting, came back from lunch, parked behind the building, and maybe three hours later I looked out of a window on the second floor and there was snow on my windshield,” she said.

At first, the snow seemed innocuous, but when Weinzinger went outside to inspect the situation, she was surprised by significant damage.

“It wasn’t a lot of snow,” Weinzinger said, “but it fell from such a high level that not only did it crush the windshield into my front seat, but it damaged the roof of my car.”

She took the car into Flagstaff Auto Clinic, where mechanic Eric Magreary began to work on the repairs.

“I’ve had at least three or four of them in the past week,” Magreary said of vehicles damaged by ice fall. “This is my first one that I’m repairing with so much damage.”

While the estimate for Weinzinger’s repairs might seem steep, it could have been worse, Magreary said.

“If that would have been a small SUV like a Subaru, I would suspect that the whole roof would have to be replaced. And of course, then you’re looking upwards of $10,000,” he said.

According to Chris Carter from Route 66 Auto Body, certain roof types seem to be more hazardous than others. Metal roofs on tall buildings are most often responsible for falling ice damage, he said.

“Where you really see it is over by the university and places like hotels,” Carter said. “Especially when they start to heat up a little bit.”

Vehicle damage from falling ice is not necessarily covered by insurance, either. Weinzinger will be paying out of pocket for her repairs.

“Insurers deny these kinds of claims because all the signage that says ‘don’t park here,’” Weinzinger said, keeping good humor. “I mean, it’s my own fault. I take the liability for this. Live and learn.”