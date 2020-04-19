He goes where Buffalo Park's history roams

His motivation? Well, does there really have to be an urgent one? Isn’t it enough that Buffalo Park exists, thrives and is protected from development and deprivation? So why shouldn’t it be feted by a man who vows eternal fealty to this land? But Buffalo Park's evolution, in Parsons’ estimation, is in need of documentation, if only to clue in newcomers to Flagstaff who may not be aware of its colorful past.

“It was that way when I moved to Flagstaff in late 1980,” Parsons said. “I'd asked people. ‘So, what's the history of Buffalo Park?’ And they would give me this totally blank stare and then turn away without answering. Nobody knew. Nobody cared. And, yes, that's a primary motivation of my Buffalo Park Project.

“You see, this just isn't the blog. That blog is a placeholder for what I find. I want Flagstaffians to be able to rightfully celebrate an outrageous park history."

Parsons, interestingly, hasn’t lived in Flagstaff in decades, having decamped to family property in the Verde Valley, near Rimrock. But he has never forgotten the decade, roughly all of the 1980s, he spent in Flagstaff and, now, in retirement, is recapitulating the wild twists and turns that the huge hunk of land on McMillan mesa has experienced. And, yes, Parsons sees Buffalo Park as a living, breathing entity, the embodiment of Flagstaff.