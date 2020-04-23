Hazards and honks for the hospital: Faith groups fill FMC parking lot nightly in support

In a press briefing from hospital staff last week, Tyffany Laurano, interim chief nursing officer for FMC, specifically recognized this initiative among other community efforts to support the hospital.

“The list goes on and on about who we need to thank and how grateful we are for every single person that’s come forward to help with PPE [personal protective equipment], but not only PPE, but the change of shift at Flagstaff Medical campus,” Laurano said, describing all people gathered in the parking lot nightly. “It’s been amazing.”

For Rebekah Short, a former FMC nurse and member of Church for the Nations, the experience has been especially powerful. Short worked at the hospital for 18 years and now teaches nursing at Northland Pioneer College’s Winslow campus. She and her husband — and occasionally their three children — have been in the parking lot every single night to support her former coworkers.

“I’ve known some of these people for 20 years and I went to nursing school with some of these people so they mean so very much to me and I’m not there helping them, so I still see it as I’m there helping them,” Short said.

Though Short said she has not been in a situation quite like the ones nurses are experiencing now, she can relate to losing a patient.