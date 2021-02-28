Have stethoscope, will travel: Texas nurses adjust to life in Flagstaff and FMC in a time of COVID

It went well, mostly. Nicole has nothing but kind words for the nurse managers and staff at FMC. But she does admit it is a stressful environment that took some adjustment. Nicole said FMC has many travelers, each coming to the job with their own style of nursing.

“Working nights was new for me,” she said. “Being here was new. Working four days in a row every week was new. Here, they have two mandatory overtime shifts in a schedule (for six weeks) because they are overwhelmed.

“I was a little worried at first (at FMC). You lose 45% of your staff and you bring in all these travel nurses and they are making a lot more than the staff nurses, so there might be some animosity there and you lose more staff. The dynamic is really strange. So I anticipated them being very snide and non-helpful. But they’ve been amazing. I’m talking top notch. I’ve had no issues. The manager’s been amazing.”

Being a travel nurse isn't cushy, not by any stretch. They have to be nimble and adapt to new procedures, practices and culture. Just learning names is tough enough. And patients might fret about the continuity of care, with nearly half the nursing staff new on the job.