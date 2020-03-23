Havasupai Tribal Council declares state of emergency

In response to a growing number of cases of coronavirus in surrounding areas, the Havasupai Tribal Council declared a state of emergency last week.

The emergency allows the tribal council to peruse a portion of the $50 billion in federal funds designated to combat the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.

“The Council felt this action was necessary to assist the Tribe in developing response readiness and preventative measures to protect its resident Tribal Members, employees, service providers, and community members,” said Chairwoman Eva Kissoon in a media release.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Resources are limited in Supai, located at the bottom of the Grand Canyon and only accessible via either on horse, or by foot on a trail, or by helicopter. The community's single store has limited food and over-the-counter medications, and its one Indian Health Services clinic, as of March 19, has no hospital beds available, according to the tribal council.