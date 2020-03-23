Havasupai Tribal Council declares state of emergency

In response to a growing number of cases of coronavirus in surrounding areas, the Havasupai Tribal Council declared a state of emergency last week.
The emergency allows the tribal council to peruse a portion of the $50 billion in federal funds designated to combat the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.
“The Council felt this action was necessary to assist the Tribe in developing response readiness and preventative measures to protect its resident Tribal Members, employees, service providers, and community members,” said Chairwoman Eva Kissoon in a media release.
Resources are limited in Supai, located at the bottom of the Grand Canyon and only accessible via either on horse, or by foot on a trail, or by helicopter. The community's single store has limited food and over-the-counter medications, and its one Indian Health Services clinic, as of March 19, has no hospital beds available, according to the tribal council.
“With an already limited access point, any possible closures or restrictions on movement will wreak havoc on the health, safety, and welfare of Havasupai Tribal Members if it interrupts the flow of food, cleaning, and medical supplies to the Havasupai Reservation,” Kissoon said. “Declaring an emergency and accessing the federal funds will help to ensure the continued flow of critical food, cleaning, and medical supplies into Supai.”
The declaration of emergency followed a resolution passed earlier this month, which suspended tourism in the area until April 14.
The tribe has been following the guidelines shared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and, as of last week, there had been no reported cases of the coronavirus in Supai.