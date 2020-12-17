Havasupai Reservation continues tourism suspension indefinitely

The Havasupai Tribal Council passed a resolution suspending tourism until further notice because of the continued coronavirus pandemic.

Citing the public health threat, the Havasupai's Tribal Council said it restricted all travel into the reservation, enacting mandatory quarantine orders for all residents and suspended tourism. The new resolution extends the current tourism suspension of the Havasupai Reservation, according to Abbie Fink, spokeswoman for the tribe.

"In order to further protect the health and welfare of the Havasupai people and tribal residents, the Council finds it necessary to continue the suspension of its tourism operation until further notice," said Chairwoman Eva Kissoon.

Tourists with reservations during the time of the suspension will have the opportunity to reschedule their reservation for a future date. The tribe prohibits any reimbursement of fees paid by tourists to the tribe for visitor permits, camping permits or pack mule services and therefore encourages all tourists to contact the tourism office to reschedule.

Anyone looking for more information and to reschedule a reservation should visit the tourism website www.havasupaireservations.com.

