Haunted tales of Flagstaff told through dance to support Canyon Movement Company

While in-person performances are still largely on hold throughout Flagstaff, the organizations that regularly entertain still have bills to pay. In the spirit of the Halloween season and to support dance instruction and future show, Canyon Movement Company is putting on an encore virtual performance of “Tales from Town: Flagstaff’s haunted history told through modern dance,” which debuted last year.

Do you know the ghosts who haunt our mountain town? The resident spirits at The Monte Vista Hotel? Morton Hall at NAU? Spirits in the graveyard? Those who are departed but not yet gone? Want a fun frightful night to get you in the Halloween spirit? Dances about our unseen residents will keep viewers looking over their shoulder as the company’s teenage dancers take a tour around town to find some friendly—or not-so-friendly—ghosts.

Fun music and costumes assist this noted dance company as they present a lively, fun and sometimes creepy concert for everyone. The video link will be released on Thursday, Oct. 29, and will remain available through Nov. 1. The link will be available on Facebook, Instagram and Canyon Movement’s website. A donation of $5 to $10 will help the company create and present dance in the community

