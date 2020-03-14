Harriett Sloan appointed to Tuba City Governing Board

Harriett Sloan has been appointed to the Governing Board of the Tuba City Unified School District for a term ending Dec. 31, Coconino County Superintendent of Schools Tommy Lewis announced Friday.

Sloan has nearly thirty-eight years of experience within Tuba City United School District, including positions as a teacher, guidance counselor and administrator. She served as the Principal of Tuba City Jr. High School from 2010-2015 and collective sixteen years in district administrative work. Sloan is a graduate of NAU with a Master of Education in Guidance and Counseling and has a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary and Special Education.

“We look forward to Harriett joining the Tuba Unified School District Board,” Lewis said in a statement. “We were extremely fortunate to have several qualified people apply for the position. Harriet’s experience in the classroom and in her community made her the clear choice. As someone who has spent a career dedicated to education and teaching our children, her voice on the Board will be invaluable.”

For more information, call the Office of the Coconino County School Superintendent at 928-679-8070 or email kslack@coconino.az.gov.

