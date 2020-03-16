You are the owner of this article.
Harkins Theatres closing through March 31
Harkins Theatres closing through March 31

Cine 1 seats

The seats in the Cine 1 at Harkins Theatres.

 Suzanne Adams-Ockrassa

With many new releases delayed by their studios and recommendations from government officials to limit social gatherings with groups of 10 or more people, Harkins Theatres announced it will close its locations through March 31.

“The health and well-being of our loyal team and guests is and always will be our highest priority,” Mike Bowers, president and CEO of Harkins said in a press release. “Harkins will continue to pay all of our team during this time.”

Major releases such as “No Time to Die,” “Fast and Furious 9,” “A Quiet Place II,” and “Mulan” all shifted off of their release dates originally set for the coming weeks as the outbreak of the new coronavirus spread globally.

The theater originally announced precautions over the weekend that included reducing the amount of sellable seats in theaters to allow for more distance between guests and lowering the price of popcorn and drinks while discontinuing refills.

