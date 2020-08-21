Harkins Theaters set to reopen in Flagstaff, Prescott, Sedona

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Harkins Theaters announced Friday they plan to welcome back guests into their theaters in Flagstaff, Prescott and Sedona next Friday, Aug. 28.

Amid the coronavirus, Harkins is employing additional safety protocols like requiring face masks and hospital-grade air filters to use in auditoriums. Theaters will also be staggering show times and requiring social distancing, the company said in a release on Friday.

The announcement comes after the theaters were closed in March as part of an executive order from Gov. Doug Ducey, allowed to reopen in May and then closed again in June as part of COVID-19 mandates.

The opening weekend will include Marvel’s The New Mutants, Unhinged with Russell Crowe, and the 10th anniversary rerelease of Christopher Nolan’s film Inception. The movie Tenet will be released for early access beginning Monday, Aug. 31 with tickets first going on sale today.

The theater chain plans to bring back recent films whose time in theater were cut short specially priced at $5.

Dan Harkins, owner of Harkins Theaters, said he would attend an opening night show to welcome people back to the movies.