Harkins Theaters set to reopen in Flagstaff, Prescott, Sedona

Harkins Theaters announced Friday they plan to welcome back guests into their theaters in Flagstaff, Prescott and Sedona next Friday, Aug. 28.
Amid the coronavirus, Harkins is employing additional safety protocols like requiring face masks and hospital-grade air filters to use in auditoriums. Theaters will also be staggering show times and requiring social distancing, the company said in a release on Friday.
The announcement comes after the theaters were closed in March as part of an executive order from Gov. Doug Ducey, allowed to reopen in May and then closed again in June as part of COVID-19 mandates.
The opening weekend will include Marvel’s The New Mutants, Unhinged with Russell Crowe, and the 10th anniversary rerelease of Christopher Nolan’s film Inception. The movie Tenet will be released for early access beginning Monday, Aug. 31 with tickets first going on sale today.
The theater chain plans to bring back recent films whose time in theater were cut short specially priced at $5.
Dan Harkins, owner of Harkins Theaters, said he would attend an opening night show to welcome people back to the movies.
“There is no question that this has been the most difficult time in my 50-plus years in the business. I am so excited and so appreciative of our incredible team and tremendously loyal guests that have continued to support us through this challenging time,” he said.
Harkins administration relied on public health officials, medical experts, industry partners and local authorities to “meet or exceed” uniform guidance from the CDC, government health authorities, and the National Association of Theatre Owners. Harkins said they hoped the guidelines will help guests relax while enjoying films.
“In trying times, people have always looked to us to escape for just a few hours of solace and to immerse themselves in another world,” said Mike Bowers, president and CEO of Harkins Theatres.
Face coverings will be provided for Harkins teams and guests, and required, except while drinking and eating in seats. Harkins has added cleaning staff and enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures; will conduct daily health checks for staff; require social distancing in lobbies and in seats; allow reserved seating; set up safety shields at all guest interaction points; sanitizer stations will be available throughout the theater.
Additionally, loyalty cups will be refilled using new paper cups. All other refills on paper drink and popcorn containers will be discontinued until further notice.
For more information about reopening plans and ticket purchases, visit Harkins.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.