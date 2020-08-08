Hardly the retiring type: Gillette leaving Museum of Northern Arizona after 22 years

So, this is not something that Gillette and wife Janet — also departing from her position as MNA’s natural sciences collection manager — want to leave behind in favor of a quiet life of leisure. Sure, they’ll be traveling, but it’ll be with pick axes, sledge hammers and chisels.

There are, after all, so many more discoveries to unearth, especially from Utah’s Tropic Shale formation.

“I have a variety of things planned,” he said. “My approach through my career is that I’d like to originate my research and do my own excavations and record my own information and have total control over what gets collected. There are a lot of questions you don’t know until you excavate and I want to have control over that so that when we do a study later, I know the circumstances.”

Now freed from his day-to-day official duties at the museum, Gillette can cut loose to take an even deeper dive into the strata looking for clues to an earlier epoch. Currently most noteworthy is his work examining fossils from plesiosaurs, an extinct Mesozoic marine reptile found in Utah fieldwork.

Gillette said he and his team have been surprised by the diversity of species of plesiosaurs in a single location; they’ve found two new genera and three new species. But he’s not done.