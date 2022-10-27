Handling the trickiest waste: City sustainability teams and Flagstaff police join forces for drop-off event

The batteries go out in your smoke detector. A lightbulb dies. Your desktop printer gives up the ghost. When everyday items need replacing, there isn’t always a clear safe disposal solution.

That’s why the City of Flagstaff Sustainability Office is hosting a community “Drop-Off Day” on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Flagstaff Police Station. They’ll be inviting folks to bring their used aerosol cans, batteries, lightbulbs (including fluorescent tubes), and computers and printers.

The power of partnering with the Flagstaff Police Department (FPD) for a waste disposal event extends beyond their willingness to provide a location. For its part, FPD will be offering an opportunity for community members to rid their homes of unused and expired drugs, prescription of otherwise.

The event will also be considered an official Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) drop-off event, meaning police will use the event as an opportunity to “get drugs off the streets.”

During a DEA event, Odis Brockman, FPD spokesperson, explained, “[community members] can also drop off any illegal drugs that they might have with no questions asked.”

Helping community members to rid their homes of potentially harmful drugs, and even peskier waste materials (such as batteries), Brockman said, is a service in keeping with the department’s mission.

"The mission of the Flagstaff Police Department is to protect and preserve life, property, public order and the rights of the individual, by providing exemplary service through the establishment of a partnership of shared responsibility, support and trust with the law-abiding members of the community. Any time we have the opportunity to build on our partnerships, we are working towards our mission,” said Brockman.

Elevated Shredding will be at the police station on Sawmill Road Saturday, to help dispose of personal documents. They’ll take up to two boxes of personal documents to shred. Ponderosa Medical waste will be available to collect sharps, and other items not accepted by the DEA. Westech Recyclers will also be present to dispose of old electronics.

The kinds of items and waste that will not be accepted during the event are objects such as car seats, liquid chemicals and cough syrups, CRT televisions and commercial waste.