Habitat for Humanity of Northern Arizona receives $75,000 donation from M3F Festival

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Habitat for Humanity of Northern Arizona has received a $75,000 donation from the M3F Festival, a nonprofit music festival that celebrated its 17th year in downtown Phoenix in early March. During its three days, the festival hosted 24,000 people and raised $600,000 for Arizona charities.

The donation to Habitat for Humanity of Northern Arizona will cover half the cost of its first 2020 Habitat home, a four bedroom, four bath house that will be built alongside an existing collection of four Habitat homes in Sunnyside. Groundbreaking is scheduled for the end of April or early May, pending the status of the COVID-19 outbreak. The nonprofit is currently in the process of selecting the local family for the home.

Eric Wolverton, executive director of the local Habitat for Humanity, said he is grateful Wespac, the organizer of M3F, is able to give back to the Flagstaff community the two organizations share.

“It’s gigantic for us because it gives us an opportunity to ensure that our construction stays on schedule,” Wolverton said. “We have a lot of work to do and at the same time we don’t want to allow this economic downturn to slow down the work we’re doing to make sure home ownership is attainable here in Flagstaff.”