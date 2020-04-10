Habitat for Humanity of Northern Arizona receives $75,000 donation from M3F Festival

Habitat for Humanity of Northern Arizona has received a $75,000 donation from the M3F Festival, a nonprofit music festival that celebrated its 17th year in downtown Phoenix in early March. During its three days, the festival hosted 24,000 people and raised $600,000 for Arizona charities.
The donation to Habitat for Humanity of Northern Arizona will cover half the cost of its first 2020 Habitat home, a four bedroom, four bath house that will be built alongside an existing collection of four Habitat homes in Sunnyside. Groundbreaking is scheduled for the end of April or early May, pending the status of the COVID-19 outbreak. The nonprofit is currently in the process of selecting the local family for the home.
Eric Wolverton, executive director of the local Habitat for Humanity, said he is grateful Wespac, the organizer of M3F, is able to give back to the Flagstaff community the two organizations share.
“It’s gigantic for us because it gives us an opportunity to ensure that our construction stays on schedule,” Wolverton said. “We have a lot of work to do and at the same time we don’t want to allow this economic downturn to slow down the work we’re doing to make sure home ownership is attainable here in Flagstaff.”
Over the course of two decades, Habitat for Humanity has built 20 houses in Flagstaff. The local nonprofit has received previous donations from M3F, which have increased over the last three years due to the success of the festival, Wolverton said. Other recipients of funds from this year’s festival include Phoenix Children’s Hospital Music Therapy Program, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Teach for America. Flagstaff contracting sponsors for this year’s M3F included Behmer Roofing, Major League Painting, Ignace Brothers Drywall, Shafor Concrete, BZ Painting, Goodman Contracting, AEC Electric, AZ Fire Sprinklers, Buchanan Construction, Cruise Mechanical, Demer’s Glass, 108 Excavating and Warner’s Landscaping.
Although the state has extended its tax return deadline to July 15, the 2019 AZ Charitable Tax Credit Deadline remains April 15th. Wolverton is encouraging Flagstaff residents to consider donating to local charities that have been hard-hit by COVID-19-related closures and fundraising cancellations.
“In a community emergency like we’re having right now, it’s not just one or two groups of nonprofits that need this help,” Wolverton said. “Unfortunately all of us have been touched by this. It’s not like a typical weather emergency or catastrophic fire. Every single nonprofit is touched by this virus.”
For more information on the Charitable Tax Credit, visit the Arizona Department of Revenue website at https://azdor.gov/tax-credits.
