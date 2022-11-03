Habitat for Humanity of Northern Arizona hosts unveiling for its first Flagstaff starter home

Habitat for Humanity of Northern Arizona hosted an unveiling event for its pilot starter home last week, presenting a house that is the first of a new model meant to help Flagstaff families build savings while living in affordable housing.

The 400-square-foot home is able to house a family of three, and has a kitchen, living area, full bathroom and loft-style bedroom.

While a construction crew prepared the site, students in Coconino Community College’s home construction program framed the house on campus, later constructing it at the O’Leary Street location.

The program is designed to offer families an affordable place to live while building equity to help them more easily continue to afford housing once they move.

Habitat finances the mortgages to homeowners with a 0% interest loan, payments on which help families build their equity at a rate of $10,000 each year. The down payment on the starter home is $1,000, followed by $833-per-month principal payments.

When the homeowners are ready to move, Habitat will buy back the house, giving the equity to the owners and offering another Flagstaff family the opportunity to build their own savings.

Eric Wolverton, Habitat’s executive director, estimated that the first two starter homes would house 12 families over the next 30 years, allowing them to save a total of $600,000 in that time.

“This will bring people out of poverty,” said Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy. “ ... So often when you’re in low-income housing, you want to take that next step in a few years -- you get the new job, you want to have more kids, you need more space -- you don’t have that opportunity. What this does is provide that equity.”

The starter home is also environmentally friendly, running on only electric and solar energy.

Rooftop Solar, the company that installed the panels, said the energy technologies are expected to last about 30 years, in which time they are expected to save homeowners between $25,0000 and $34,000 in electricity bills. It also estimates that the carbon offset (131,124 pounds) is equivalent to that of 1,530 trees, or of not driving 140,490 miles.

The Arizona Lottery Gives Back program and the M3F festival each contributed half of the starter home’s price (a total of $100,000).

Arizona Lottery spokesperson John Gilliland said the starter home project was selected because of the impact it could have on Arizonans. In addition to providing affordable housing, he said, it increases health, economic development and higher education opportunities in the area.

“Arizona Lottery is about making dreams come true and there’s no better dream to make come true than homeownership, because it lifts entire communities,” he said. “ ... Homeownership is the key to building wealth -- the number one asset almost everyone has is their homes and without a home, it’s hard to build wealth.”

Habitat plans to continue building starter homes in Flagstaff, with a second next door to its pilot already under construction (and planned to finish by May) and an additional 48 homes in Timber Sky planned to begin in 2023. Other local organizations are also in talks to begin partnerships for additional homes, Wolverton said.

Habitat has received more than 650 applications from Flagstaff families hoping to move into this first starter home (171 had applied for Habitat’s most recent standard-sized home). While two will be selected for the first homes this December, hundreds will still be seeking affordable housing in the city.

Wolverton asked community members to consider contributing in order to keep momentum going on such projects. The majority of Habitat’s previous homes have been funded by individual contributions, and, with the starter home model, similar amounts of money can now be used to build more houses than before.

“We’ve proven the point, we’ve created the revolution in affordable housing, we’re now putting equity-savings programs in the pockets of our low-income workforce,” he said. “This is what we need to do, this is how we graduate people out of poverty. We have to allow them to have the same opportunities that everyone has in America to be able to reach that American dream, and we’re building that.

“It really does take all of you and a commitment to all of you to ensure that were going to build many many more so that we can hit the need as much as we possibly can.”

More about Habitat for Humanity of Northern Arizona can be found at habitatflagstaff.org. Information about the Arizona Lottery’s Gives Back and Rooftop Solar is available on their websites.