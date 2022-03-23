Habitat for Humanity of Northern Arizona changes focus to 'starter homes'

The median home price in February for Flagstaff was more than $600,000, according to local real estate estimates.

That kind of price makes it difficult -- or impossible -- for many families in the area, or for those wanting to move to Flagstaff, to purchase a home.

But Habitat for Humanity of Northern Arizona has a plan. They’re called “Starter Homes,” and the first two have been approved to be built on a city-owned parcel on the corner of O’Leary Street and Butler Avenue.

“To me, this is a really exciting opportunity to help a wider variety of families in our community,” said Kim Murdza, president of the HFHNA Board of Directors. “This gives us the potential to build more than our one or two homes annually -- which is especially needed in our current times.”

Eric Wolverton, executive director of HFHNA, said the concept of the starter home is to help young families get into the home-ownership game so they can begin to build enough wealth that they can either move up to a larger home as a family grows, or they can use that earned wealth for a business venture and more.

“We want to try to serve as many people as possible to get them into the American dream of home ownership,” Wolverton said. “We’re trying to allow people stay in Flag and to build wealth in Flag. We need affordable homes to function as a savings program to provide a hand up into conventional housing and lending.”

The concept of a starter home is this, Wolverton said: they are 400 square feet placed in partnership with the city or with other organizations that have land on which to build, with room for two adults and one child. HFHNA sells the home for $100,000 to an income-qualifying family. The family puts up a $1,000 down payment and pays $833 a month toward their principal with a mortgage that has 0% interest. Therefore, if the family is ready to leave after five years and wish to sell the home, they have amassed $50,000 in savings toward the purchase of a larger home -- which HFHNA keeps in a bank account ready for the family to “cash out.”

As part of the deal, the family must sell the home back to HFHNA so that the it may be sold to another family wishing to enter the homeownership game. The hope is to continually offer the same starter home repeatedly to new families entering the market -- a significant departure from building one home for one family.

Wolverton added that by the time a family has outgrown the start home model, it will have built up enough equity to afford to purchase a larger home in Flagstaff. The family must stay at least three years to build sufficient equity to ensure success.

Murdza acknowledged the concept is a departure from the HFHNA standard of building three- or four-bedroom homes for low-income families. HFHNA has built one or two such homes each year in partnership with city government, and there are more than 20 located throughout Flagstaff. Although HFHNA will continue to build homes of the standard model, the need has far outgrown such a standard.

“As we look at our community development and the variety of people who need affordable housing, historically it’s been a very standard model,” Murdza said. “There is a larger group of people who need affordable workforce housing in Flagstaff. Our workforce in Flagstaff is being forced out, and we’re having fewer and fewer options for them to enter homeownership.”

Wolverton said housing prices have made an “equity-poor middle class” that put them out of the loop of homeownership.

“Affordable housing in Flagstaff has always been a problem,” Wolverton said. “But in the past 18 months of inflated housing values, a huge segment of our middle class is priced out of homeownership now.”

Priced out: The faces of Flagstaff's housing crisis “The only people who seem to be able to afford to live here anymore are rich people,” said a…

Murdza said starter homes are an opportunity to create more affordable housing options for many different family types. The design of starter homes considers environmental impact and energy efficiency, but beyond that, they’re ... affordable.

Wolverton added: “Like all mountain towns catering to tourists, we need to create housing for workforce development and retention. We are already seeing many businesses cut their hours of operations or close their doors as our workforce is moving out of Flagstaff for cheaper options.”

According to the standard HFHNA model, the nonprofit gathers the funds and material to support a “build,” then uses homeowners and volunteer support to build the home. The selected homeowners provide “sweat equity” to contribute to the building of the home, and the Starter Home program will be the same.

As for the volunteer support, Wolverton and Murdza said HFHNA has partnered with Coconino Community College to offer the college’s Construction Technology Management students, as part of the requirements for degrees and certificates, valuable skills training by constructing Starter Homes for HFHNA.

Wolverton added that the first starter home will be completed this summer, and the plan is to continue to partner with the city and other organizations -- like schools and churches -- to build more of them throughout Flagstaff communities. He said he’s currently in talks with the City of Page, which also has a deep need for affordable housing.

“There cannot be enough of these homes to support our ever-growing need for Flagstaff families to have a strong savings plan that will be impactful enough to buy conventional homes,” Wolverton said. “This way, those families that would like to call Flagstaff home can see that dream come true.”

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0