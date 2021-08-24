Guardian Air Transport installs new CPR machines

Many of Guardian Air’s flights tend to be longer, due to operating in more remote parts of Northern Arizona. Carrozzino said this made the autopulse more useful for their operations.

“There may have been patients that we deemed in the past were too unstable to try to fly,” he said. “...It wasn’t a limiting factor that we wouldn’t necessarily transport them, but there was a huge concern that they were going to go into cardiac arrest during the flight. ...They couldn't stay where and they weren't going to magically just get better, so they had to be flown. This at least helps us to feel like we have more options and be able to provide higher quality care to that patient.

"It's helped to give the staff, I think, a little more confidence and it has impacted too some of the EMS agencies. They want to call us because they know we have these resources.”

Hoffman said Guardian Air was one of the first to use the device in their helicopters and that he thought more air medical companies would begin adopting the approach.

“My personal opinion is that this is a huge deal,” he said. “Guardian Air has set themselves at the forefront of the industry right now. There's a few other companies in the country that are carrying the autopulse, but very few people are placing it preemptively on a specific patient population. What we're doing is above and beyond.”

