Guardian Air Transport installs new CPR machines

Guardian Air Transport has installed a new device in their helicopters, meant to make giving in-flight CPR easier and safer. After a trial period, the autopulse, as it’s known, has been in use across the company’s entire fleet.
Most things are harder to do in a helicopter, and CPR is no exception. The interior space is smaller than that of a Volkswagen Bug, according to flight paramedic Dean Hoffman, with four people inside (the patient, the pilot and two medical professionals), along with a variety of medical equipment. To be able to maneuver wearing while all of the safety equipment and apply enough pressure for CPR to be effective is incredibly difficult.
“Before we had this device, people legitimately just hoped that they didn’t have a cardiac arrest in flight. If they did, they would just do the best they had with the tools they could,” Hoffman said.
He specified that this was not due to a lack of skill, but that “the aircraft was the limiting factor.”
“This is an industry issue,” Hoffman said. “Nobody in the air medical realm is able to do chest compressions safely in the helicopter or airplane.”
Tony Carrozzino, chief flight paramedic and business development manager for Guardian, said there had been an increased focus on high-quality CPR over the past decade and that recommended standards for the depth and rate of compression had also risen.
“We used to think that for an adult, we could compress between one and a half to two inches and that was a deep enough compression,” he said. “The standard right now is between two and 2.4 inches for an adult.”
Hoffman led a study on the device before implementing it working with NAU and Northern Arizona Healthcare (which Guardian Air is a part of). They tested the device at their two busiest bases (Winslow and Tuba City), taking it on about 60 flights based on an assessment of the patient’s potential needs. They ended up deploying the device for ten patients with about a 50% success rate, which Hoffman said were “pretty good results.”
The program fully rolled out on May 1.
Using the autopulse device, Hoffman said, is safer for both crews and patients. Carrozzino added that the current industry standard is to rotate the person doing CPR compressions every two minutes, which isn’t possible in a helicopter.
The autopulse has a strap that goes around the patient and is programmed to deliver the correct depth and amount of pressure. It starts with the push of a button.
Identifying patients who are at risk for cardiac arrest and having the autopulse ready means that EMTs can respond faster and more efficiently, carrying out other necessary tasks at the same time.
“It gives that patient...that best chance,” Carrozzino said, “so while the device is doing the compressions, we’re able to optimize medications, ventilation rates, looking for anything that may be correctable causes. ...It helps us to utilize our resources.”
Many of Guardian Air’s flights tend to be longer, due to operating in more remote parts of Northern Arizona. Carrozzino said this made the autopulse more useful for their operations.
“There may have been patients that we deemed in the past were too unstable to try to fly,” he said. “...It wasn’t a limiting factor that we wouldn’t necessarily transport them, but there was a huge concern that they were going to go into cardiac arrest during the flight. ...They couldn't stay where and they weren't going to magically just get better, so they had to be flown. This at least helps us to feel like we have more options and be able to provide higher quality care to that patient.
"It's helped to give the staff, I think, a little more confidence and it has impacted too some of the EMS agencies. They want to call us because they know we have these resources.”
Hoffman said Guardian Air was one of the first to use the device in their helicopters and that he thought more air medical companies would begin adopting the approach.
“My personal opinion is that this is a huge deal,” he said. “Guardian Air has set themselves at the forefront of the industry right now. There's a few other companies in the country that are carrying the autopulse, but very few people are placing it preemptively on a specific patient population. What we're doing is above and beyond.”