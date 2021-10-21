Groups say optimization key for future of 4FRI, forest restoration in northern Arizona

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“If nothing else good comes out of the problems that we just ran into with RFP, if we can come out of this with a clear sense of what are the most critical acres and make sure we get those treated as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Todd Schulke with the Center for Biological Diversity told the group. “If we walk away from this with that, I'll feel a lot better about the years we put into the RFP. So for us, optimization is critical.”

Amy Waltz with the Ecological Restoration Institute agreed and said they need to develop a process to determine which acres of forest may be best suited to mechanical thinning and which acres might use fire as a better tool.

And Waltz said by doing that, they may be able to work around some of the challenges that stalled the previous effort.

Take road and bridge maintenance for example. With the estimated $6-10 million in annual maintenance plus close to $65 million in deferred costs, work on roads and bridges across forest lands proved to be a significant factor in the cancellation of the last effort.

But Waltz said moving forward, while they might not be able find a solution to the roads issue, they can factor that in when deciding what acres to treat first and how.