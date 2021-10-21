Groups say optimization key for future of 4FRI, forest restoration in northern Arizona

As the U.S. Forest Service outlines preliminary plans for forest restoration efforts in northern Arizona, a coalition of interest groups called for an effort to determine what acres should be treated first and by what means.
Last week the Forest Service said it hopes to see more than 880,000 acres of forest mechanically thinned as part of the Four Forest Restoration Initiative, a program that is often referred to as 4FRI and constitutes one of the largest forest restoration project in the United States.
Forest Service officials also said they plan to move forward with projects already scheduled throughout the next fiscal year, as well as move quickly to treat about 134,000 top-priority acres on Bill Williams Mountain, around Flagstaff and on the C.C. Cragin watershed.
The news came after the Forest Service canceled a request for proposals (RFP) to treat more than 500,000 acres of forest after running into several challenges to local restoration efforts, including high road maintenance costs.
This week, several interest groups involved in the 4RFRI project advised that the Forest Service move forward as planned with those short-term projects while also working with partners to on longer-term plans.
All of the interest groups, ranging from environmental organizations such as the Center for Biological Diversity and Grand Canyon Trust to the City of Flagstaff, agreed that the prioritization and optimization of which acres are treated and by what method will be critical for success of 4FRI.
“If nothing else good comes out of the problems that we just ran into with RFP, if we can come out of this with a clear sense of what are the most critical acres and make sure we get those treated as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Todd Schulke with the Center for Biological Diversity told the group. “If we walk away from this with that, I'll feel a lot better about the years we put into the RFP. So for us, optimization is critical.”
Amy Waltz with the Ecological Restoration Institute agreed and said they need to develop a process to determine which acres of forest may be best suited to mechanical thinning and which acres might use fire as a better tool.
And Waltz said by doing that, they may be able to work around some of the challenges that stalled the previous effort.
Take road and bridge maintenance for example. With the estimated $6-10 million in annual maintenance plus close to $65 million in deferred costs, work on roads and bridges across forest lands proved to be a significant factor in the cancellation of the last effort.
But Waltz said moving forward, while they might not be able find a solution to the roads issue, they can factor that in when deciding what acres to treat first and how.
If an area is best suited to mechanical thinning but it’s past a bridge that needs several million dollars of repairs, it might simply be best to use fire, Waltz said.
