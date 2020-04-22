Grant program to provide marketing assistance to local businesses impacted by COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Flagstaff, today we are proud to announce the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program. This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19.

Since our inception, the Arizona Daily Sun has partnered with local businesses across northern Arizona to deliver their messages to customers in times of prosperity, as well as in times of great challenge. While COVID-19 has created change and difficulties for us all, the ability of our local business community to market to their customers remains essential to their, and all of our, sustainability and recovery. Our company’s greatest assets, by far, are the local communities we serve, and we’re firmly committed to supporting them through this grant program.

This program will be available to locally owned and operated businesses impacted by COVID-19, and will provide matching advertising grants for use in the Arizona Daily Sun's print and digital publications and services. This builds upon our existing commitment to our local business community through such successful initiatives as our Buy Local gift card program, and our programs to highlight local restaurants offering carry-out and delivery.