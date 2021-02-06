Grant helps future fundraising for Flagstaff monuments

A new grant could help support national monuments around Flagstaff like Wupatki, Sunset Crater and Walnut Canyon.

Last month, a group called the Friends of the Flagstaff National Monuments received a nearly $3,500 grant from the National Park Foundation, the National Park Service's nonprofit partner.

Kim Watson with Friends of the Flagstaff National Monuments said that might not sound like much money, but they are hoping to make its impact as large as possible.

Watson said the organization is using the funding to develop an improved and more modern website, and start building the infrastructure to begin raising additional dollars locally to support the national monuments.

“It's not a huge amount, but it's, you know, enough for us to get the website redesigned and pay for the first year of kind of maintaining it,” Watson said. “We're so fortunate that we found a website developer who, she and her husband are both former park service, and she does it in retirement but does it very cheaply, cooperatively and very well.”

Watson said some of the money will also go to supporting their internship program, getting students from Northern Arizona University who might be more tech savvy than some of the “over-the-hill geezers” who are already part of the organization.

