Grant helps future fundraising for Flagstaff monuments

A new grant could help support national monuments around Flagstaff like Wupatki, Sunset Crater and Walnut Canyon.
Last month, a group called the Friends of the Flagstaff National Monuments received a nearly $3,500 grant from the National Park Foundation, the National Park Service's nonprofit partner.
Kim Watson with Friends of the Flagstaff National Monuments said that might not sound like much money, but they are hoping to make its impact as large as possible.
Watson said the organization is using the funding to develop an improved and more modern website, and start building the infrastructure to begin raising additional dollars locally to support the national monuments.
“It's not a huge amount, but it's, you know, enough for us to get the website redesigned and pay for the first year of kind of maintaining it,” Watson said. “We're so fortunate that we found a website developer who, she and her husband are both former park service, and she does it in retirement but does it very cheaply, cooperatively and very well.”
Watson said some of the money will also go to supporting their internship program, getting students from Northern Arizona University who might be more tech savvy than some of the “over-the-hill geezers” who are already part of the organization.
Watson said those interns will help the organization build a presence on social media and get out the message on their fundraising efforts, adding that additional support for parks is more important now than it once was.
Western National Parks Association, which operates the gift shops within parks, has seen its revenues drop as a result of the pandemic, and a portion of those monies often go to support education and outreach programs at parks such as the Junior Ranger program.
“Well, there’s cost with all those badges and booklets, and right now the Park Service is having difficulty coming up with money for those,” Watson said. “So the need is much higher now for us to step up and try to supplement some of the loss of the aid that [the Western National Parks Association] would normally provide.”
In addition to supporting longstanding public outreach efforts like the Junior Ranger program, Watson said they also hope additional fundraising efforts can support newer programs such as an artist in residency for the three local monuments.
Watson said just before the pandemic, the group assisted with a poetry workshop associated with the monuments, and added that they would like to continue that kind of programing and potentially pay for artists of all mediums to stay in Flagstaff for a time.
In a media release, LaTresse Snead, chief program officer for the National Park Foundation, said it is important the foundation continues to support local organizations so they can in turn provide support to the park service.
“The National Park Foundation is committed to increasing national park philanthropy across the board, and being responsive to current needs,” Snead said. “The capacity building grants help advance park partners’ goals to preserve natural and cultural resources, increase access to public lands for all people, and develop innovative programming.”