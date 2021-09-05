Grandparents who deserve the ink: Flagstaff author highlights tattooing fore-father and -mother

Ancestral stories, real or embellished or some alluring mix of the two, often enchant backward-gazing descendants who want to believe their foremothers or forefathers lived lives of not-so-quiet fascination.
Everyone, after all, has history in their lineage. But it’s a good bet that few have a tale to tell as colorful (in more than one respect) and eventful as Flagstaff resident Judith Lukas, whose paternal grandparents’ lives and times is the stuff of a true saga.
Their story, detailed in Lukas’ new book, “Tattooing to Perfection,” involves the deadliest natural disaster in U.S. history, tattooing, the second Boer War, a suspiciously quick exit from England with a familial name change, celebrity tattooing, death of spouses leading to second marriages, an insidious tape worm, circus sideshows, tattoos of politicos George Washington and Paul Kruger, a jail sentence and, of course, more tattooing.
Really, who wouldn’t be interested?
Lukas has made it her passion these past few years in retirement not only to unearth as much as possible about her grandfather, J.T. Clark, noted tattooist early in the 20th century, and grandmother Bertha (stage name: “Princess Beatrice, the Famous Tattooed Lady”), but to share their story, and the trove of vintage tattoo designs, in book form, with the help of noted Texas tattoo artist and historian, Nick York.
“It’s all true,” Lukas said, nodding at the retelling. “It’s so crazy, it’s true. I say in the introduction to the book, if this wasn’t real, people would’ve thought I’d made it up. I mean, what kind of romance novel is this?”
She was standing in her den, surrounded by framed examples of her grandfather’s tattoo designs and sepia-tinged photos of the two in their inked-up glory, not really sure where to begin the story.
The saga begins ...
The 1900 Galveston (Texas) Hurricane seemed as good a jumping-off point as any, given that it involved a daring water rescue that saved Lukas’ grandmother’s life in dramatic fashion. Bertha, born in England, had married a British diplomat and come to Galveston in 1884. In 1900, she had given birth to her first child when stormy weather blew in.
“My grandmother’s baby was washed out of her arms, literally,” Lukas said. “Her mother and fur sisters were killed. She, Bertha, was saved by her long hair. She was in the water and her hair was swirling around and a man grabbed her hair and was able to pull her in. That’s completely true.”
Meanwhile, J.T. Clark, a native of England as well, was living in Galveston and was close friends with Bertha and her diplomat husband. Clark, his father and brothers, migrated to the U.S. from England and changed their last name from Thompson to Clark -- “I’m not sure, they may have had to change their identities,” Lukas speculated. Before alighting in the U.S., Clark was jailed for getting drunk and punching his commanding officer while serving in the Spanish-American War.
Clark, a peripatetic type, married in Galveston, but, several months before the devastating hurricane, lit out to the high seas to deliver horses and mules to English troops in Johannesburg in the Boer War. He stayed and fought for his native England, contracting the tropical virus bilharzia. He returned to England to convalesce, then back to South Africa to fight. At some unspecified point, Clark learned that his new bride had died in the hurricane, and he eventually got around to returning to Galveston to sort through things.
Meanwhile — and there are a lot of “meanwhiles” when Lukas shares her narrative — Bertha’s husband had died from non-hurricane-related reasons.
“I don’t know what it was,” Lukas said. “People died so easily in those days.”
The grieving widow and widower, merely close friends before, quickly hooked up.
“You know, (Bertha) confessed to my mother that she always thought J.T. — she called him Jack — was a very handsome man, but never did anything about it because, you know, both were married to other people,” Lukas said. “You didn’t act upon it back then.”
Self-taught tattoo artist
They soon married and Clark hit upon the idea of becoming a tattoo artist and entrepreneur. But he wanted to do it in South Africa. Bertha was game. Off they went.
“He was the first professional tattoo artist in South Africa," Lukas said. “They’d just invented the first electronic tattoo machine and tattooing for (popular) with the upper classes. He opened several tattoo shops Johannesburg and Cape Town.”
Clark dubbed himself “Professor” J.T. Clark, though he had no degree and was self-taught in the inky arts. (Explains Lukas: “There’s a joke in the tattoo world. You’re either called Professor, Doc or Sailor.”) His designs were deft enough that it drew the attention of world-renown tattoo artist George Burchett, who came to South Africa to tattoo some wealthy clients and check out this newcomer.
“In the afternoons, Burchett would come to my grandfather’s shop and tattoo ordinary people,” Lukas said.
Both the “professor’s” business and family grew. Bertha gave birth to both Lukas’ father, Frances, and uncle in South Africa. And J.T. started using Bertha’s body as a tattoo canvas. One photo on Lukas’ wall shows Bertha in a thin-strapped dress that shows off two arm sleeves of intricate and ornate (for thee time) work by her husband, but the centerpiece is a inked portrait of George Washington that starts at Bertha’s clavicle and goes down to her décolletage.
Not to be outdone, J.T. shaved the crown of his head and had Burchett tattoo a likeness of the late South African President Paul Kruger on the area. Lukas has a large photo of her grandfather’s tattooed skull, as well framed locks of her hair that was sacrificed for the artistic endeavor.
“It’s interesting he had Kruger tattooed on his head,” Lukas said. “He fought with the British against (Kruger).”
(Quick aside: All these mementos came from a trunk that Lukas’ grandmother left behind at her death. Her father, Francis, wanted nothing to do with the artifacts of his father and let Judy rummage around as a girl. Eventually, as an adult, the trunk came into Lukas’ possession and she realized the history of the contents.)
Back to U.S. and sideshows
By 1912, J.T. and family felt the restless need to move on, and back to America they came, first to New York and then settling in Chicago, where “The Professor” set up pop-up tattoo shops in empty storefronts and plied his trade along with Bertha (when she wasn’t taking care of the kids) in circus sideshows in the Midwest.
That tape worm from the Boer War never went away, though, and Clark grew sicker, Lukas said. He died in Montreal in 1918. Bertha lived until the 1950s and kept the trunk of J.T.’s work in the basement. After she died, her father opened the trunk, but had no interest in tattooing.
“My grandmother wanted my father to be a tattoo artist, but he wasn’t interested,” Lukas said. “My father worked for the railroads and then worked for a metal fabrication company.”
But Judith was interested. She has several tattoos based on her grandfather’s designs adorning her right arm. And she sorted through the contents and found scores of “flash” examples of her grandfather’s work. She researched the story of her grandparents for the book, but said she was versed enough in tattoo history and design to pass judgment on the quality of the craftsmanship.
She contacted tattoo historian and author Derin Bray, who suggested Lukas team with Denton, Texas, tattoo artist Nick York, who specializes in turn of the 20th century tattoo art.
Bray, reached by phone at his Texas studio, said he had heard of J.T. Clark in doing his own research of the tattooing time period. What drew him to agree to co-author the book was the breadth and wealth of the memorabilia.
“There are a lot of collections from tattoo artists from that same time period but they aren’t quite as complete,” York said. “They might have photos of the guy, but not his artwork. Or they may have artwork, but no photos. Judy’s collection is, in in my opinion, the most complete collection of a tattoo artist of that period. It’s literally like a time capsule.”
Tattooing via machine was still in its infancy back then, so York said the designs might be considered simple by today’s standards.
“(Clark’s work) was pretty detailed, especially for the technology they had to work with,” York added. “That style is defined with light, delicate lines and colorful shading. His stuff always had a vibe of delicacy to them -- which is interesting because, to be honest, they really weren’t tattooed very delicately back then.”
It was, indeed, a different, more colorful era. It was a time when a man could change his name, change his fighting allegiances, change wives, change careers and make a name for himself in the sublime art of tattooing.
And Lukas remains fascinated by her grandparents; hence the book.
“I always thought Meryl Streep would’ve been good to play my grandmother (in the movie), but then Meryl Streep got too old, or it took me too long to write this,” she said, laughing.
And who would play her irrepressible grandfather?
“Well, I don’t know,” she said. “That’s a tough one.”