Grandparents who deserve the ink: Flagstaff author highlights tattooing fore-father and -mother

“It’s interesting he had Kruger tattooed on his head,” Lukas said. “He fought with the British against (Kruger).”

(Quick aside: All these mementos came from a trunk that Lukas’ grandmother left behind at her death. Her father, Francis, wanted nothing to do with the artifacts of his father and let Judy rummage around as a girl. Eventually, as an adult, the trunk came into Lukas’ possession and she realized the history of the contents.)

Back to U.S. and sideshows

By 1912, J.T. and family felt the restless need to move on, and back to America they came, first to New York and then settling in Chicago, where “The Professor” set up pop-up tattoo shops in empty storefronts and plied his trade along with Bertha (when she wasn’t taking care of the kids) in circus sideshows in the Midwest.

That tape worm from the Boer War never went away, though, and Clark grew sicker, Lukas said. He died in Montreal in 1918. Bertha lived until the 1950s and kept the trunk of J.T.’s work in the basement. After she died, her father opened the trunk, but had no interest in tattooing.

“My grandmother wanted my father to be a tattoo artist, but he wasn’t interested,” Lukas said. “My father worked for the railroads and then worked for a metal fabrication company.”