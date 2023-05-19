The North Rim of the Grand Canyon will be reopening as scheduled on Friday, June 2, but several areas within the park will remain closed and limited services will be offered.

Case in point, sections of the North Kaibab Trail will be closed until at least June 15 as work is done to repair the trail from landslides and rockfalls that occurred in the winter.

The closure area is from north of Cottonwood Campground to the North Kaibab Trailhead, and no hikers will be allowed to pass through the area. Following June 15, the North Kaibab Trail will reopen with intermittent trail closures in effect to clear remaining rockfall areas.

Those landslides also impacted the pipeline that brings water to the park.

As such, Grand Canyon Lodge will offer only day-use services with limited food and beverage service throughout June and much of July. No overnight accommodations will be available until at least July 23.

Rock slides from winter storms destroyed more than 300 feet of the North Rim water pipeline, according to the park service.

The North Rim Campground, managed by the National Park Service, will operate as scheduled beginning June 9, with potable drinking water and toilets available. Even so, public laundry and shower facilities will not be open at least through July 23.

“The decision to suspend overnight accommodations at the Grand Canyon Lodge was not taken lightly, and we recognize the inconvenience this has for visitors planning a trip to the North Rim,” said Grand Canyon National Park Superintendent Ed Keable.

The North Rim General Store, gift shop and gas station will be open. Grand Canyon Trail Rides-North Rim will offer rim rides only beginning on June 2. The North Rim Visitor Center and Grand Canyon Conservancy bookstore open as scheduled, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with a variety of ranger programs offered. The backcountry information center will be open 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. daily.

Park officials advise visitors exploring the north rim that they should bring adequate food and water for the days they visit as even the day services offered are limited and could change.

Nearby yearround lodging, food services and fuel are located 45 miles north of the North Rim at Jacob Lake. Additional lodging and guest services are available in Fredonia and Kanab, Utah.

“We are working in partnership with our North Rim concessioners, Aramark Sport and Entertainment Services, LLC, and Grand Canyon Trail Rides-North Rim, as well as partners such as the Grand Canyon Conservancy, to determine an appropriate operating strategy without the availability of pumped water to the area,” Keable said.

Beginning Thursday, June 15, Cape Royal and Point Imperial Roads will reopen to the public. Park officials report that they need the additional time for snow removal, damage assessment and road repairs after the hard winter.

Beginning July 1, vehicle and bicycle access to the W1, W1a, W4, and the Fire Point Road -- which access the Widforss Trail, Point Sublime, the North Bass Trailhead, and other destinations on the Kaibab Plateau within the park, will reopen to the public.

Hikers will be allowed to travel these routes by foot until the travel restrictions are lifted as crews remove downed trees that are blocking the routes.