Grand Canyon Youth to hold online fundraiser event Nov. 7

Grand Canyon Youth will hold its annual fundraising event virtually this year on November 7, according to a media release.

The event, River Tales: An Evening of Adventure Storytelling, will feature authors Annette McGivney and Christa Sadler, as well as Grand Canyon Youth alumni. Stories will focus on the theme of adventure in the outdoors.

“We are excited to feature well-known authors as well as provide a forum for new storytellers with this event. We’re aiming to provide connection and inspiration that viewers can enjoy from the comfort of their homes during this challenging year,” said Executive Director of Grand Canyon Youth Emma Wharton.

Earlier this year, the organization cancelled all expeditions and moved to virtual programming as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. A Flagstaff-based nonprofit organization, Grand Canyon Youth provides educational outdoor experiences for young people from Northern Arizona and beyond.

Money raised during the Nov. 7 event will help support through the pandemic and plans for a return to river operations that serve youth, according to the release.