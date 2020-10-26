Grand Canyon Youth to hold online fundraiser event Nov. 7

Grand Canyon Youth will hold its annual fundraising event virtually this year on November 7, according to a media release.
The event, River Tales: An Evening of Adventure Storytelling, will feature authors Annette McGivney and Christa Sadler, as well as Grand Canyon Youth alumni. Stories will focus on the theme of adventure in the outdoors.
“We are excited to feature well-known authors as well as provide a forum for new storytellers with this event. We’re aiming to provide connection and inspiration that viewers can enjoy from the comfort of their homes during this challenging year,” said Executive Director of Grand Canyon Youth Emma Wharton.
Earlier this year, the organization cancelled all expeditions and moved to virtual programming as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. A Flagstaff-based nonprofit organization, Grand Canyon Youth provides educational outdoor experiences for young people from Northern Arizona and beyond.
Money raised during the Nov. 7 event will help support through the pandemic and plans for a return to river operations that serve youth, according to the release.
The event is replacing the organization’s long-standing annual silent auction and film festival, River & Reels. Wharton said she hopes that the more than 600 people who typically attend that event will tune in and donate.
“We know people look forward to our Rivers & Reels event every year, and while this is certainly different, we’re hopeful that our community will respond to this new format with enthusiasm and generosity,” Wharton said. “We are looking forward to once again providing the connections to nature and community that young people need more than ever right now.”
As Grand Canyon Youth looks to the future, Wharton said staff are working hard on creative solutions to the current challenges.
Although attending the event is free, advance registration is required in order to receive the private link to the livestream, and donations are encouraged. More information and registration are available at gcyouth.org/rivertales.
