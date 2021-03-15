Grand Canyon Youth prepares to restart expeditions after pandemic pause

After their 2020 season was scrubbed as a result of the pandemic, Grand Canyon Youth announced last week that it will be launching expeditions this spring.

GCY opened the application process for Individual Expeditions on March 12.

It has been more than a year since the last trip was on the water — the first time in over twenty years of operation that GCY has been forced to cancel an entire season of youth expeditions.

“We are looking forward to being back in action, connecting young people with the magical landscapes of the Southwest,” said Executive Director Emma Wharton in a statement. “After the past year, it’s so important that we provide opportunities for youth to explore new places, connect with each other, and take time for self-reflection. The river gives us all these gifts, and more.”

The announcement comes as GCY staff and leadership say they took the last year as opportunity to look inward, crafting a new mission, vision and values for the organization, as well as a land acknowledgement statement and implementation efforts.