Grand Canyon Youth cancels season, director says organization stays strong
Grand Canyon Youth—Community Impact (Organization)

Over the past 20 years, Grand Canyon Youth (GCY) has connected thousands of young people (ages 10-19) to the rivers and canyons of the Southwest. Past participants are now scientists, teachers and GCY guides, sharing their love of the natural world with the next generation. The varied trips for youth on the Colorado, San Juan, and Verde Rivers aim to nurture young scientists and stewards of the natural environment. 

Just as Arizona is beginning to reopen, Grand Canyon Youth announced Tuesday it had canceled all 2020 river trips due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emma Wharton, executive director of Grand Canyon Youth, said while the decision was difficult, it was the right one to keep guides, staff and participants safe.

“We made this difficult decision because we feel we are not currently able to adequately assess and manage the risks associated with this quickly-changing pandemic based on the science and information currently available to us,” Wharton said. “While we are heartbroken by the implications of this decision for our participants, guides, staff, and community, we also know with certainty that the health and safety of those very people must be our top priority.”

Despite canceling the season, Wharton said the organization, which provides educational experiences and river trips to youth from Flagstaff and across the country, will survive the crisis.

Grand Canyon Youth relies on participant fees for about half their annual income but Wharton said they have done the proper financial analysis and planning to come out the other side.

“We believe that young people will need the powerful, healing connections of nature and community that GCY provides more than ever when this pandemic has subsided. We are committed to being there for generations of young people to come,” Wharton said.

