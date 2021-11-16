Grand Canyon teacher starts project to raise awareness of multiple system atrophy

A Grand Canyon School teacher is working on a project to raise awareness of multiple system atrophy (MSA), in support of her friend and former coworker who is living with the disease. This includes a benefit concert featuring local musicians planned for Nov. 21 in Flagstaff.
Nancy Green was a special education teacher and librarian for 28 years before she retired, spending 15 of them working at the school inside Grand Canyon National Park. She was named Coconino County Teacher of the Year in 1996 and Follet school librarian of the year in 2006.
Her friend, Judi Beckerleg, is in the process of arranging a concert to raise awareness and money for research on MSA, a disease that has affected Green over the past three to four years.
“Nancy [is] vibrant, oh my gosh,” Beckerleg said, when asked about the project.
The two met in 1999, when Beckerleg moved to the South Rim and became the aide for Green’s special education class. She told stories about Green hiking the canyon, spending summers working for the Arizona River Association and traveling the world after her retirement. Green even applied to NASA in 2001, when they were planning to send a teacher to space. She’s also published three books, including On the Brink of Shards and Rosa Gets it Right.
Green started working on the North Rim in the 1970s, keeping in touch with coworkers there over the years. The North Rim was also where she met her husband, retired park ranger Keith Green, in 1982. He was a dishwasher at the time and Nancy drove a shuttle bus.
“She was the entertainment for the 15 minutes she took me to and from work,” he said.
The two have been involved at the Canyon in many ways over their 36 years of marriage, winning the Pioneer Award in June 2021 for their work with the historical society.
Keith said “it was like a surprise, really [when] the disease started in earnest in 2017.” They didn’t know it was MSA at first, though, he said.
“That was just one of those, you have a symptom and you have another symptom and it takes a while to put it together,” Beckerleg said.
MSA is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects a number of areas in the nervous system. Its symptoms are similar to the more well-known Parkinson’s disease. According to the MSA Coalition’s website, MSA differs from Parkinson’s in that it tends to begin more quickly and at a younger age. It also affects a slightly different set of cells.
Initial symptoms of MSA can include lightheadedness or stiffness and progress to affect a range of functions, such as movement, balance, sleep and blood pressure.
The MSA Coalition was founded in 1989 to improve the quality of life for those affected by the disease through support, education, research and community-building. A brochure explained the reasoning behind one of its efforts to provide educational materials to health professionals.
“One of the most common frustrations expressed by MSA patients and caregivers is the lack of knowledge in the medical community,” it said. “It is not uncommon for diagnosis of MSA to take several years and it is possible for the diagnosis to be missed entirely. With early and proper diagnosis, a treatment plan can be put into place to better control disabling symptoms and improve quality of life.”
As part of her final class for a bachelor’s degree in business administration, Beckerleg was required to complete a civic leadership project. She said she thought it could be an opportunity to help people learn about MSA.
“It’s trying to get the information out there because people just don’t know,” Beckerleg said. “They may have a loved one who has these types of symptoms and they don’t know what it is or where to go or what to do.”
Green called the project “amazing” and said she was happy Beckerleg was taking it on.
Alongside the MSA Coalition, Green’s sister-in-law, Nancy Timper, has developed a website with information on the disease. Beckerleg has also been arranging a benefit concert to help raise money for research.
Jim DeBlois, Dave Bowman and other local artists will perform from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 21 at Unity Church in Flagstaff. DeBlois is known for an “eclectic repertoire,” using different instruments and genres of music, while Bowman has been a “western performer” with the Grand Canyon Railway.
The suggested donation is $30 per ticket, with funds raised going to support research done by the MSA Coalition. More information and tickets to the fundraiser can be found at nancygreen.brownpapertickets.com.