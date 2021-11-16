Grand Canyon teacher starts project to raise awareness of multiple system atrophy

“One of the most common frustrations expressed by MSA patients and caregivers is the lack of knowledge in the medical community,” it said. “It is not uncommon for diagnosis of MSA to take several years and it is possible for the diagnosis to be missed entirely. With early and proper diagnosis, a treatment plan can be put into place to better control disabling symptoms and improve quality of life.”

As part of her final class for a bachelor’s degree in business administration, Beckerleg was required to complete a civic leadership project. She said she thought it could be an opportunity to help people learn about MSA.

“It’s trying to get the information out there because people just don’t know,” Beckerleg said. “They may have a loved one who has these types of symptoms and they don’t know what it is or where to go or what to do.”

Green called the project “amazing” and said she was happy Beckerleg was taking it on.

Alongside the MSA Coalition, Green’s sister-in-law, Nancy Timper, has developed a website with information on the disease. Beckerleg has also been arranging a benefit concert to help raise money for research.