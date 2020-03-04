Grand Canyon School and Tusayan bring high-speed internet to region

Grand Canyon School District and the Town of Tusayan have partnered to bring high-speed internet to the region using a 60-mile fiber line that will run from near Williams to the school.

The project was approved in late 2018 and has since received $5.6 million in funding by the federal E-rate grant program, which provides high-speed internet to schools and libraries, as well as a state broadband initiative grant included in Governor Doug Ducey’s fiscal year 2019 budget.

“I am beyond thrilled that this game-changing project was approved,” Grand Canyon School District Superintendent Dr. Shonny Bria said in a press release. “Our students will finally have the broadband access they desperately need to excel in school and into their future careers and lives. I am thankful for the Town of Tusayan’s teamwork and support in getting this across the finish line.”

Commnet Wireless, a telecommunications company with other projects and assets in Coconino County and the Navajo Nation, won the contract to build the fiber system. Within the next few weeks, the company plans to begin the project, which is expected to take 18 months to complete.

“Since I’ve been Mayor, one of the top needs of local residents, businesses and tourists has consistently been high-speed Internet,” said Tusayan Mayor Craig Sanderson. “This is a great start.”

