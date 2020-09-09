Grand Canyon relocates more than 50 bison from North Rim

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grand Canyon wildlife manager successfully relocated 57 bison from the North Rim on Sept. 4.

All bison were transferred to the Intertribal Buffalo Council, according to a park service release. The council then successfully transported them to the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation in Kansas, the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe in South Dakota, the Santee Sioux Tribe in Nebraska and the Modoc Nation in Oklahoma.

The action was the result of cooperation between the council, Kaibab National Forest, Arizona Game and Fish Department, and Grand Canyon National Park.

Eleven bison were outfitted with tracking collars and released during the corralling process. The collaring was conducted in partnership with the U.S. Geological Survey for park wildlife biologists to study the bison migratory patterns and population size.

The goal of 2020 Bison Reduction Program was to capture and relocate approximately 60 to 100 bison during a two-week corralling period from Aug. 28 through Sept. 8. A pilot program was conducted on the North Rim in Sept. 2019 with successful relocation of 31 bison to the Quapaw Tribe in Oklahoma.