Grand Canyon relocates more than 50 bison from North Rim

Grand Canyon wildlife manager successfully relocated 57 bison from the North Rim on Sept. 4.
All bison were transferred to the Intertribal Buffalo Council, according to a park service release. The council then successfully transported them to the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation in Kansas, the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe in South Dakota, the Santee Sioux Tribe in Nebraska and the Modoc Nation in Oklahoma.
The action was the result of cooperation between the council, Kaibab National Forest, Arizona Game and Fish Department, and Grand Canyon National Park.
Eleven bison were outfitted with tracking collars and released during the corralling process. The collaring was conducted in partnership with the U.S. Geological Survey for park wildlife biologists to study the bison migratory patterns and population size.
The goal of 2020 Bison Reduction Program was to capture and relocate approximately 60 to 100 bison during a two-week corralling period from Aug. 28 through Sept. 8. A pilot program was conducted on the North Rim in Sept. 2019 with successful relocation of 31 bison to the Quapaw Tribe in Oklahoma.
Historically, Bison roamed the grasslands and prairies of North America, ranging from Alaska through western Canada into Northern Mexico. Bison can live up to 20 years, and graze on grasses. Bulls weigh up to 2,000 pounds and can stand as tall as 6 feet, while females weigh up to 1,200 pounds and stand 4 to 5 feet tall.
Park biologists estimate that the North Rim herd has grown from near 100 bison, brought to the House Rock Wildlife Area in early 1900s to between 400 to 600 bison. The bison roam the Kaibab Plateau and spend most of their time on the North Rim of the park.
Biologists predict that the herd could grow to nearly 800 in the next three years, and be as large as 1,200 to 1,500 within 10 years without further management actions to control the size of the herd.
In the next three to five years, the park service will reduce the size of the House Rock bison herd on the Kaibab Plateau. Operational details of future herd reduction are still being discussed.
