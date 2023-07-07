Grand Canyon National Park has new money to replace its aging bus fleet.

The money comes as a $27.5 million grant from the Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration, announced earlier this week.

“The necessary replacement of the outdated shuttle bus fleet is an opportunity to upgrade to cleaner, quieter electric buses,” said Grand Canyon National Park Superintendent Ed Keable said in a statement. “This project will address transportation challenges related to maintaining an aging fleet, and the NPS goal to achieve sustainable transportation alternatives.”

The project includes 30 new buses, including 10 new battery electric buses and 20 new compressed natural gas (CNG) buses, to replace the current aging fleet and the installation of charging infrastructure to support the new electric buses.

An estimated 6 million people visit the park each year and use the free shuttle buses to access destinations throughout the Grand Canyon.

The move was applauded by Arizona Representitive Raúl Grijalva, who said the replacement of older buses was a step in the effort to counter climate change.

“The $27.5 million grant from the USDOT is the first critical investment to update the Grand Canyon’s aging transportation infrastructure to be more sustainable and will support NPS’ climate action plan to lower our carbon emissions. I supported this federal funding to help ensure an accessible, efficient, and cleaner connection for global visitors and will continue to support investments to enhance the Park’s infrastructure as we work toward a sustainable future,” Grijalva said.

The grant to Grand Canyon was amoung seven grants awarded by the department of transportation, totaling $130.5 million under FHWA’s Nationally Significant Federal Lands and Tribal Transportation Projects Program.

“Grand Canyon National Park is one of our most beloved national parks,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “This grant, made possible by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will help ensure safe and reliable bus service for park visitors for decades to come.”