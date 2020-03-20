Grand Canyon National Parks suspends river trips until May

The Grand Canyon National Parks has suspended river trips until May 21 as federal, state and local officials release more guidance in response to the coronavirus.

National Park Service officials said they will re-evaluate the suspension of administrative, research, private and commercial trips in mid-April based on Center for Disease Control guidance. Options for people to reschedule trips will be provided at a later date, according to a press release.

The change was announced in tandem with Big Bend National Park & Rio Grande Wild & Scenic River in Texas, Canyonlands National Park in Utah, Dinosaur National Monument in Colorado, and the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in Arizona and Utah.

"The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers and partners at the Grand Canyon National Park is our number one priority," Daniels said in a press release.

John Dillon, executive director of the Grand Canyon River Outfitters Association, said he understood the parks decision to try to do the best thing for the health and safety of visitors and their staff.

"It's obviously devastating for those people that have planned their vacation for the last year and a half that we have to cancel due to factors out of our control," Dillon said.

