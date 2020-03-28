Grand Canyon National Park visitation trickles during mounting calls for park closure

Around the country, there have been over 85,356 cases according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention with 1,246 deaths.

The county sent a letter Friday to the Grand Canyon’s Acting Superintendent Mary Risser further voicing the county’s “extreme concern” about the park's decision to stay open. The dip in visitors at the park didn’t change Archuleta’s perspective on the topic. She said she couldn’t understand why anyone would travel at a time where federal agencies have called for the public to stay inside, remain socially distant and avoid travel.

“I question why people are traveling at this time. People really need to heed our advice, and the advice that they’re hearing nationally,” Archuleta said. “This is serious.”

Dominic Ehrler and Collin Brown, two men traveling from Kentucky, said they had been to Las Vegas a day before the city had shut down casinos and restaurants to stop the spread of the coronavirus. When the men tried to travel back to Kentucky for work, their employers told them to stay away for two weeks. The men then said they started traveling instead of staying home.