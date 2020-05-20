Grand Canyon National Park reopens with inner canyon hikes, food Memorial Day weekend

The Grand Canyon National Park is continuing its reopening schedule by letting visitors inside the park Memorial Day weekend, but this time plans to open up more park amenities.
The South Rim will be open from Friday, May 22 to Monday, May 25 with its south entrance open from 4 to 10 a.m. for visitors to enter the park. Any visitors inside the park after 10 a.m. will be allowed to stay in the park until sunset, according to a park press release. Entrance fees will be submitted at automated fee machines, or by purchasing a pass at third-party vendors or online.
The park was opened last weekend for the first time since it was closed on April 1 due to concerns about spreading the coronavirus among the community living in the park, and through communities with tourist economies surrounding the park.
Park officials explained their reopening plans are focusing on the health and safety of park visitors, employees, volunteers and partners. A return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited.
Visitor driving on U.S. Route 89 between Flagstaff or northern Arizona and Cameron will be traveling through the Navajo Nation, which requires face masks to be worn at public facilities and businesses to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Existing backcountry permits for hikers overnight will be honored, however no new overnight camping permits for the inner canyon will be issued.
The park plans to allow access to:
• day hikes on inner canyon trails,
• limited food and beverage services at Market Plaza, Bright Angel Bicycles, El Tovar Patio and near hotels,
• bicycle and wheelchair rentals at Bright Angel Bicycles,
• Rim Trail and Greenway Trail system located outside of the residential area,
• East Desert View Drive until Navajo Point, where vehicles will turn around.
The park will not allow access to
• the East entrance on the South Rim and Desert View Watchtower area,
• Visitor centers, museums, and shuttle buses,
• lodging, restaurants, campgrounds on the rim, camper services and trailer village,
• Center Road and access to the South Rim residential housing area,
• the Colorado River, North Rim and Tuweep area.
