Grand Canyon National Park reduces fire restrictions

Increased rain from monsoonal storms in the region have caused the Grand Canyon National Park to rescind their stage 2 fire restrictions Wednesday.

The Grand Canyon National Park had been in stage 2 fire restrictions since May 25, but will remain in stage 1 fire restrictions year-round.

Those restrictions require campfires to stay in designated fire rings in maintained campgrounds. Inner canyon users can use gas cooking stoves, but campfires and other open fires are never allowed below the rim.

Colorado river users should continue to follow the conditions of their permit regarding fire regulations along the river.

